A stowaway, a singer and sailors: CHS production of "Anything Goes" promises a good time

Singing sailors, a love triangle, public enemy number 13 and a stockbroker on the run may seem unrelated at first, but according to Chelsea Parker, director of Columbus High School's (CHS) production of "Anything Goes," it all makes sense in the end.

"There's a man who's trying to follow his love, a couple people trying to escape the law and they all kind of end up weaving in together and it’s great how all these storylines can come together to round out the story at the end," Parker said.

The main characters, Reno Sweeney and Billy Crocker, are played by Elizabeth Hoskovec and Riley Gausman, respectively, seniors at CHS. Gausman, who has been in every musical production possible at CHS since his freshman year, said "Anything Goes" is a different kind of show than he's used to.

"This show is so unique. I haven’t been in a show that’s this fun before, it is just a hoot," Gausman said.

Gausman's character, Billy Crocker, stows away on an ocean liner chasing his dream woman, Hope Harcourt, much to the chagrin of entertainer Reno Sweeney, who is in love with Billy Crocker.

"Billy Crocker is a stuffed-shirt stockbroker who's making a living sucking up to his boss and doing everything that's asked of him," Gausman said. "He doesn't understand the effect he has on women because Reno is in love with him but he doesn't know that until she has to flat-out say that."

Shenanigans abound as the three encounter each other on the ocean liner, which is also inhabited by public enemy number 13, one "Moonface" Martin, who decides to help Billy Crocker win over his dream woman.

Hoskovec said her character, the spurned Reno Sweeney, is a different role for her, but she enjoys the role in her now seventh musical production.

"I like that I found a new challenge with this character. I want to say that I'm not exactly the most confident person, especially going out and acting like Reno Sweeney does," Hoskovec said. "She knows she's better than everyone else and she flaunts it, it's a real struggle to get to her standards."

The original production, a book by P.G. Wodehouse, Guy Bolton, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, has undergone several adaptations and changes since its original run on Broadway in 1934 and movie in 1936. This production is based on the 1987 adaptation by John Weideman and Timothy Crouse.

"I think people should see the show to support CHS students, obviously. We always need more support and it's so hard to get that since COVID, just making sure people know it's happening and come and see us," Hoskovec said. "We're always happy to come out on stage and see new people."

Parker said this production was a fun choice for the group in charge of picking musicals because it features a larger cast and a jazzy tone to the musical numbers, which is new to the CHS theater department.

"It's really energetic, it's very family-friendly, there's a lot of fun dancing and a lot of good jokes," Parker said. "The kids have worked really hard on it and I think we're going to put on a good show for everybody."

The show takes place at the Nantkes Performing Arts Center at Columbus Middle School on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. and on Nov. 5 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students, free for those with a C-stamp.