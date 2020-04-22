A strange Earth Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In order to maintain social distancing we postponed the household hazardous waste event that was set to take place on April 18th. There is no future date set as of yet. This event requires many volunteers, extensive planning, and interaction we thought it was best to wait until social distancing directives are no longer in place. We have also postponed our Great American Cleanup events and Earth Day events.

There will be some virtual Earth Day activities going on nationwide with lots of educational opportunities available. Check out www.Earthday.org for more information. This year will mark the 50-year anniversary of Earth Day. The first was April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans — 10% of the U.S. population at the time — took to the streets, college campuses, and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet. The first Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement, and is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event.