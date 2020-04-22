A strange Earth Day

We hope everyone is safe and healthy.
In order to maintain social distancing we postponed the household hazardous waste event that was set to take place on April 18th. There is no future date set as of yet. This event requires many volunteers, extensive planning, and interaction we thought it was best to wait until social distancing directives are no longer in place. We have also postponed our Great American Cleanup events and Earth Day events.
There will be some virtual Earth Day activities going on nationwide with lots of educational opportunities available. Check out www.Earthday.org for more information. This year will mark the 50-year anniversary of Earth Day. The first was April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans — 10% of the U.S. population at the time — took to the streets, college campuses, and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet. The first Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement, and is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event.
How can you make a difference this Earth Day? Well, at home to celebrate you and your family could cleanup around your yard or block. Debris comes in all shapes and sizes so some of it may be hidden from the last brief hail storm. If you would like supplies such as litter grabbers or bags to use please give us a call. We would love to help you out. Please take care of yourself during this uncertain time. Safety is Beautiful.
Stay Healthy,
Vanessa
We can be reached at 402-563-9223.
Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. =
