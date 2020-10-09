A strong support system: Area woman overcomes breast cancer

Laura's husband, Ryan, and her two kids, Addison and Ethan, supported her the entire time. Ryan went to every single treatment with Laura.

"All these emotions go through your body," Ryan said when he found out Laura had cancer. "You try to be strong for her and everything else."

Laura noted the benefit of living in a small town.

Families in her community cooked meals for the Ruskamps on days Laura had chemo and would help in any way they could.

"My neighbors are amazing and we’re all close and they would all bring food," Laura said. "... My brother was beyond amazing. He would come and do whatever I needed, even mow the grass or whatever so my husband could be there to take care of me. My one friend who lives in Lincoln, every Monday she would send me memes during chemo and it just made the day go better. The support system is what makes it OK."

One of Laura's neighbors actually went through her own battle with cancer and gave her some advice at the beginning of her battle.