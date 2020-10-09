A strong support system: Area woman overcomes breast cancer

Editor's note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week The Columbus Telegram is publishing profiles of area residents who are breast cancer survivors as part of our third-annual "Think Pink" series in collaboration with Columbus Cancer Care, which worked with us to find profile candidates. Read previously published stories on our website. Our masthead on the front page will also be pink throughout the week.
Laura Ruskamp received the news nobody wants to hear on March 5, 2019, when she was diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer.
The area resident underwent chemotherapy, with her last radiation treatment taking place on Nov. 25, 2019. She is now considered in remission.
Her battle with breast cancer wasn't easy and included a double mastectomy. But, Laura said the support she received in the area and from Columbus Cancer Care powered her through the hard times.
"It’s a crazy whirlwind," Ruskamp said about her battle. "You have to have (a) good support system. I’m so lucky. I think that’s the great thing about a little small town. Sometimes you complain about small towns, but they all pulled together."
Her doctor in David City recommended Columbus Cancer Care for her treatment. At first, she wasn't sure if Columbus was going to be the right choice, but said the nurses there eventually became almost family.
"I would rate them 20 out of 10," Laura said. "They were amazing there. I wondered when I was going to Columbus, 'Is that the right direction? Should I go to Omaha, to a big hospital?'
"I’m so happy I went to Columbus. They are amazing there. They seem like they put so much care. They told me they have 90 patients in two days, but you feel like you’re their only patient at that time. I can’t say enough good about them."
Her bond with the nurses in Columbus grew so much that her last chemo session was also a little sad. Although she was happy to have completed radiation therapy, she knew she was going to miss everyone at Columbus Cancer Care.
"It was really emotional," Laura said. "These nurses became my family. Now what? What am I going to do without them? They’re the ones guiding me and supporting me and telling me the steps.
"It was an awesome feeling, don’t get me wrong. I didn’t know what the next steps were going to be and I was scared because they had become such a huge part of my life, those nurses."
Laura still sees some of the nurses from time to time at doctor appointments or in town and is friends with some on Facebook.
Her family and her community were other huge aspects of her support system. She said she believes living in a small town was a huge benefit during her battle.
Laura's husband, Ryan, and her two kids, Addison and Ethan, supported her the entire time. Ryan went to every single treatment with Laura.
"All these emotions go through your body," Ryan said when he found out Laura had cancer. "You try to be strong for her and everything else."
Laura noted the benefit of living in a small town.
Families in her community cooked meals for the Ruskamps on days Laura had chemo and would help in any way they could.
"My neighbors are amazing and we’re all close and they would all bring food," Laura said. "... My brother was beyond amazing. He would come and do whatever I needed, even mow the grass or whatever so my husband could be there to take care of me. My one friend who lives in Lincoln, every Monday she would send me memes during chemo and it just made the day go better. The support system is what makes it OK."
One of Laura's neighbors actually went through her own battle with cancer and gave her some advice at the beginning of her battle.
"She came over one day and she said, ‘This is going to suck," Laura said. "'You’re going to cry. Look in the mirror before you have your double mastectomy and cry it out.’ She didn’t try to be all positive. I liked it. She was just honest. She told me this is going to suck, but you’re going to be fine. She gave me the realism."
Laura also learned some of her own lessons throughout her battle. Looking back, she thought of one in particular.
"Unfortunately, I personally didn’t put myself first," she said. "My dad passed away and my mom was having a lot of health issues, and I just really wish I would have started checking myself sooner. I always put myself last. You put your kids and family first. I just wish I would have started earlier. I had Stage III breast cancer by the time I found it. I wish I would have put myself first."
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at peter.huguenin@lee.net
