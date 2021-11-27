A time of giving thanks

November is the month to give thanks according to our calendars. I am thankful we can pause at least once in the year to give thanks, but we have so much more to be thankful for than just turkey and NFL football. However, our thanks should be offered all year long.

The Y is thankful for a supportive community. We are fully aware that the coronavirus is still in our community and still affecting people, our medical professionals and our community. Yet, we’re open! We have learned so much from the past 18 months that we are confident that we can keep our members and guests safe and healthy. We’re thankful for our committed members and program participants who choose to be active and be involved in health, wellness and family activities.

The Y is thankful for Columbus Community Hospital. Our facility is second to none and one of the most modern, accessible and wonderful complexes in the Midwest. We regularly have visitors from out of town: Texas, Minnesota, Illinois and many other locations tell us how wonderful the Columbus Wellness Center is and how nothing they’ve seen compares to it.

We’re even more thankful for the commitment Columbus Community Hospital has made to our community with the decision to build a field house and attach it to the existing Columbus Wellness Center. Once again, this will be a game changer like none other for a community the size of Columbus. When the field house is completed, it will be one of the largest facilities of its kind in the nation. We all know what the winter months are like. Cold, dark, shorter days. Once the field house is completed, there will be a great answer to the question, “What is there to do in Columbus?”

The Y is thankful for health and wellness. Never before is one’s wellness more important. We all have gone through a long time of stress, uncertainty and sickness. We only get one body and one trip through life. Our health is vitally important.

Lastly, the Y is thankful for you. Our members make the Columbus Family YMCA happen. Without you, we would not exist. Thank you for being a Y member. Thank you for supporting the YMCA. Simply put, thank you!

Corey Briggs is the CEO of the Columbus Family YMCA.

