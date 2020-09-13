A unified community: Fernando Lopez is business owner, family man

Executive Director Karina Perez said Fernando gives wholeheartedly to everything he does.

“He’s a genuine, funny individual. He’s very caring and passionate about a lot of things,” Perez said. “I think that’s really a direct intent of him to make sure everyone in our community is accounted for.”

He is also a great leader, she added, and wants to mentor others to do the same work he does.

“I hope to continue to do work with him outside of his term and I look forward to seeing what his future endeavors do,” Perez said.

LOOKING FORWARD

Fernando was always accepted in the Columbus community, he said, although he knows others feel unaccepted. But since 1995, he said there have been more options for new immigrants to be integrated in the area.

“They have more bilingual people on the DMV and a lot of the government, police department,” he said. “Where there (are) more needs, the City of Columbus has been responding well.”