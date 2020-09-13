A unified community: Fernando Lopez is business owner, family man

Editor's note: "Community Champions" is a weekly feature in which area residents who are advocates for the community are profiled. To recommend someone for consideration, send an email with the subject line 'Community Champions' to news@columbustelegram.com. Please include contact information about the person and his/her background. Read previously published stories on columbustelegram.com.
Fernando Lopez held his grandson on his lap inside his business, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, as the baby reached for his mask. Fernando tickled him and his grandson broke out into a smile.
Lopez passed on to his son, Fernando Lopez-Chavez Jr., that a man is nothing without his family.
“He always tells my sister and myself that everything he does is so that us and our kids and our kid’s kids can live without worry, like they did back where they come from,” Fernando Jr. said.
Fernando, a Columbus business owner and a leader for the community, has spent his time here making sure more than just his family was comfortable.
He has helped integrate scores of new immigrants, first by himself, and later as one of the founders and current board member of Centro Hispano, which is a resource for Hispanic people who need jobs, legal services, business help, and who want to become involved.
But before he was a leader and an immigrant looking for opportunities, Fernando was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 1970.
“Basically we grew up in the urban jungle,” he said. “That’s what I called it because you had to survive.”
EARLY BEGINNINGS
There were not a lot of opportunities, so many people were self-employed. Both of his grandparents never worked for somebody else, he said.
“Seeing that, you absorb it,” Fernando said. “You don’t go to school for that, …for me it was meant to be.”
In 1988 at school, he met Teresa, who would one day become his wife.
Fernando remembered telling his one ‘crazy’ friend, “Oh look at that girl, she’s beautiful.” The friend said, “Let’s go meet her,” Fernando recalled.
“The funny thing is that she was with one of her friends and they were talking about us,” he said. “It was a great coincidence.”
There were not many opportunities for him once he graduated and so he and Teresa arrived in the United States in 1990, right around his 20th birthday.
“I was following my brother. We were one year apart. He moved to Nebraska,” Fernando said. “I was very attached to him.”
GETTING THROUGH TOUGH TIMES
Fernando Jr. remembers when he was younger, his dad worked at the restaurant from open until close. When his dad was deported, his mom ran the restaurant and raised Fernando Jr. and his sister Katheryn.
“They came over here with nothing but the clothes on their back and started from nothing,” Fernando Jr. said, sitting in the corner booth under colorful papel picado banners. “They didn’t speak a lick of English. Now sometimes I think they know things better than I do. They’ve worked hard.”
When settling into Nebraska, Fernando agreed he didn't know the language and said there wasn’t much entertainment.
“Well, in that time I was young and wild,” he said, laughing. “I was like ‘What did I just do?’ I came looking for opportunities but they weren’t there. I still (worked) in the bean fields, packing plants and a lot of factories… but it’s still a better life, I mean (economically), than Mexico.”
Fernando and Teresa spent a few years in Omaha and got married in 1992. By 1993, the couple saved up to move back to Mexico to make a living in Guadalajara.
“The lack of opportunities (in Guadalajara) was still hard,” Fernando said. “So we (decided) to come back.”
His brother was working at Cargill -- then called Excel -- but then started working at El Tapatio. A few months later, Fernando joined him.
Fernando and his wife moved to Columbus in 1995.
“One day (I) was a dishwasher. Then they jumped me over to bus person and then two weeks later, I was taking orders and helping the manager,” he said. “That (was) one of my first words that I learned -- ‘I need change'.”
One of his biggest challenges came in 2003 after he was deported. But it’s also how Fernando grew in his commitment to the community.
A good friend of his told him that getting involved in the community would help with business exposure, which Fernando agreed to be a good idea.
Fernando eventually became a United States citizen in December 2018.
“But when I was sent back to Mexico for two years, I remember I was sitting in the detention center... and one day my wife send me a package," he said. "When I opened the package it was probably like 150 letters from people from the communities."
Community members sent letters to the immigration offices saying they wanted Fernandez to stay because he’s a good person with good value, he noted.
“We must be doing something right because to get all this support, it’s just amazing. So I kind of (promised) myself in that moment that if I can give something back," he said. "It’s something that is coming from my heart...It’s not because...it’s going to be good for your business.”
FROM HIS HEART
When more Hispanic families moved to the area, people would ask him to translate at Cargill. Then, Cargill was referring him.
Soon, others wanted him to accompany him with visits to immigration offices, the doctor and the Department of Motor Vehicles. It started getting a little too much for his plate.
At this point, he was already involved in the Hispanic Festival, which he wants to see happen again.
"A lot of people were just coming to enjoy the festivities, the activities, and learning new things, new food," he said. "It was just creating a stronger community."
Fernando then started becoming more involved in the community.
He previously served on the board of the Good Neighbor Community Health Center, where he learned how to run a non-profit. He also served as a board member for the East-Central District Health Department and the Columbus Area United Way and volunteered his time to talk to kids.
“There was a career class every semester,” Fernando Jr. said. “They’d bring different business owners and different managers from different places to come in and he’d go in there and talk what he did, how he got to what he did.”
Most notably, Fernando helped establish Centro Hispano.
Executive Director Karina Perez said Fernando gives wholeheartedly to everything he does.
“He’s a genuine, funny individual. He’s very caring and passionate about a lot of things,” Perez said. “I think that’s really a direct intent of him to make sure everyone in our community is accounted for.”
He is also a great leader, she added, and wants to mentor others to do the same work he does.
“I hope to continue to do work with him outside of his term and I look forward to seeing what his future endeavors do,” Perez said.
LOOKING FORWARD
Fernando was always accepted in the Columbus community, he said, although he knows others feel unaccepted. But since 1995, he said there have been more options for new immigrants to be integrated in the area.
“They have more bilingual people on the DMV and a lot of the government, police department,” he said. “Where there (are) more needs, the City of Columbus has been responding well.”
At the end of the day, Fernando said he wants there to be a unified populace in Columbus.
“I see a lot of the importance of covering those needs for the new immigrants so they can get integrated into the community,” he said. "I don’t want...just the Spanish community and the Anglo community. I want...the Columbus community…the only way that can happen is people getting involved.”
Sitting in a chair next to the corner booth, Fernando contemplated a question about the challenges he’s overcome.
“Me,” said his son, sitting adjacent to him. Fernando laughed.
“You know, it’s one. Learning to be a father. Sometimes it’s not easy but at the end of the day I feel so proud of my son,” he said. “I hope my son gets farther than I did.”
That’s the plan, Fernando Jr said quietly.
Fernando said he is hoping his son will take his place on the Centro Hispano board.
“I feel that it’s my time to give back so that’s why I’m trying to get involved,” Fernando Jr. said. “If I can follow in his footsteps and continue those footsteps, why not?”
