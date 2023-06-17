When Dr. Joan Keit came to Columbus in 2011 to help build the Columbus Community Hospital Cancer Care Center, there were no cancer support groups in the area. She and several others decided that needed to change and thus, the Columbus Cancer Care Foundation was created.

"It was kind of natural evolution, we brought the cancer care part, the technological cancer care, but there wasn't anything here as far as support services," Keit said.

The group offers not only social and emotional support for those affected by cancer, but physical, in the way of helping with gas driving back and forth for treatment, patient education, lift chairs for those physically incapacitated, wigs and a lot more, all free, Keit said. The group also does a number of benefit events, such as the Blue Jean Benefit in the fall.

The group celebrated their annual picnic on June 15 at Barrel House, located at 2311 14th St. Approximately 75 attendees met to spend some time together, have a little fun and celebrate those who have survived cancer and the loved ones who walked alongside those who have had it.

"We had free dinner, musical entertainment, survivors making Morse code bracelets saying 'survivor,' 'hope,' 'courage,' whatever they wanted," Keit said.

One particularly special activity is in its third year as a tradition. Wooden puzzle pieces, made by Brooks Tasa of Brooks Tasa Carpentry, were decorated by those in attendance and hung on a large board with materials donated by Great Plains Building and Supply Co. Some also contributed handprints to a canvas for the same purpose.

"I think it's our third year, we had puzzle pieces people can decorate in honor of someone, in memory of someone or make for themselves, then we put them on the board, it's quite a big board at this point," Keit said.

The event used to just be for members of the support group, Keit said, but for the past few years, it has been open to anybody in the community who has had cancer or taken care of someone with cancer.

"Caregivers, it's a whole different challenge to be with someone you love and really not know what to do with them. They're there alongside that struggle, that journey along with them so we want to honor them as well," Keit said.

The group is only possible through its many volunteers and outstanding community support, Keit said. As it is an independent organization, things are run entirely on donations and people helping on their own time, such as Suanne Boswell, a survivor herself. One of the most important things she thinks people will take away from the event is the people they meet who have been in their shoes, so to speak.

"This is just to recognize what they have been through, what they're going through and let them know we love them and we're here for them," Boswell said. "(They will remember) the companionship, enjoying a meal and painting puzzle pieces with people who've been in the same shoes and visiting with friends like 'oh, let's catch up.'"

Robbin Cutsor, a friend of Boswell's, said they joined the group around the same time. While Cutsor is not a survivor directly, she has been on the caregiver side and seen how that fight affects someone's life, which is why she is involved now.

"My dad passed away from cancer at 52, right before my daughter was born. I swore at that point in time I was going to continually be supportive to survivors and caregivers and show them 'you're not alone, there's support, there's people here, come hang out with us for one night and just relax' and I hope that's what everybody does," Cutsor said.