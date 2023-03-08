All the way from Fayro, Texas, the Dubberly-Price wedding has come to Columbus. Family drama, thick southern accents and confusion ensue as the Futrelle/Dubberly family clashes with the mother of the groom in Platte Valley Playhouse's latest production.

Originally written for the stage by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, "Dearly Beloved" follows the final hours of preparation for the wedding of Tina Jo Dubberly and Parker Price.

Kristen Gausman, who plays Frankie Futrelle Dubberly, mother of the bride, will be acting alongside her husband Stuart as Dub Dubberly, the father of the bride, and their son Riley, who plays delivery driver/officiant Justin Waverly.

"Stuart and I have been board members (of the playhouse) of some sort over the last couple years. Riley is a senior in high school and had a part in last year's show," Gausman said.

While the Futrelle/Dubberly family dynamic is complicated, their conflicts boil down to three sisters with varying views about society, weddings and what's "proper" in trying to prepare for their niece's wedding. Their varying ideals and some confusion from arguments lead to some unorthodox wedding preparations.

Mother of the groom Patsy Price (played by Melanie Knoepfle) meddles some in the happy couple's arrangement and hijinks ensue. Gausman's son, Riley, plays a rather confused delivery driver who is able to officiate the wedding, but has never done so before. This is his second Platte Valley Playhouse production, though he has performed for Columbus High School many times as well.

"This show has several younger characters, which sometimes has been hard for the playhouse to get cast, so it's fun having someone (Riley's) age and ability step in and do it with us," Gausman said.

Director Jamie Ferguson, Gausman said, has worked hard to make the performance a good use of the nearly-two-hour duration. Ferguson previously directed "The Home of the Great Pecan" in 2022.

Emily Mach, who plays Twink Lutrelle, the bride's "thrifty" aunt who decides she must also get married as soon as possible, said the performance is sure to make for a good night out, if not just for the laughs, but the story behind them.

"It's a lot of fun, it's a feel-good comedy show and I love working with the cast. We have a lot of fun together and I think that shows on the stage," Mach said.

Mach, who started with the Platte Valley Playhouse in 2015 with "Steel Magnolias," is particularly excited for this performance because the characters, being from Texas, have thick southern drawls, adding to some of the comedic effect.

"I get to have an accent or at least try," Mach said with a laugh. "It has a good storyline and it’s always fun to work with everyone in the playhouse. We have good camaraderie and it’s a good group to have."

The show will run from March 9-11 at 8 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on March 12 at the Central Community College-Columbus theater. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased by calling 402-564-7827, at pvphcolumbus.org, or at the door.