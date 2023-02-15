"A walk down Memory Lane" is a fun adage, but at Emerald Nursing and Rehab, it's an everyday activity.

Their memory care unit, Memory Lane held an open house on Feb. 10 for those interested in coming by and seeing the facility before it officially reopened on Feb. 13. Emerald Nursing and Rehab Executive Director Chelsey Anaya said the facility had to close their memory care unit around a year and a half ago due to referrals being low. Two months ago, she said, referrals began showing up again, and it seemed like it was time to re-open it.

"Although we have wander-guard system throughout the (main) facility we're not really structured or designed for dementia patients because they wander and we can’t always keep them safe so that’s kind of when the idea started rolling to open up our memory care unit," Anaya said.

The unit, which can accommodate 10 residents, is an open layout, which Anaya said discourages the wandering that Alzheimer's and dementia patients tend to do.

"The concept of the unit is first and foremost it is locked so patients aren't able to get in and out unless the doors are unlocked. With dementia, there's a lot of wandering going on, they think they're going to work or out to water plants or whatever it may be," Anaya said. "That design structure allows us to make sure they're staying indoors."

The space also, due to its 10-person capacity, has opportunities for one-on-one staff/resident engagement and activities more suited to the individual. Anaya said there will also be things like a bread machine and activities to make the environment feel and even smell like a home.

"The activities are designed specifically for dementia and Alzheimer's patients. We have life stations set up for them and basically, we go through a questionnaire, we ask them about their history, their children, what they did for a career, all about their lives and based on that we design activity programs for the everyday they can utilize based on the history," Anaya said.

One such program, Anaya said, is their life stations, where the questionnaires really come into play. Information about their job, hobbies and the like allows them to set up something related to that job or hobby for the resident to do.

"Say we have a resident that goes back there that used to be a mechanic, obviously something is going to be like putting something with bolts or screws together, something that’s going to remind him of that career he once had that’s going to interest him," Anaya said.

Joanna Jarecke, a social worker from Columbus Community Hospital, stopped by the open house to learn about the facility. The biggest thing she noticed, she said, was how bright the space felt, with its natural light and open layout, and how the space would fit into the community's needs.

"It’s very nice, it’s very bright and open and cheery and I think it’ll be a good asset to our community, because we are desperately in need of this," Jarecke said.