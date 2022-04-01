A world away: Local Noon Rotary Club aids Ukraine

The Rotary Club has a history of humanitarianism. Their motto, “Service before self” guides their decisions and actions as an organization. The local Columbus Noon Rotary manifested that motto recently in donating money toward supplies for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The Rotary Club typically aids in environmental disasters across their 200 countries and over 1.4 million members worldwide. Columbus Noon Club President John Landers said they made an exception for this effort, however.

“Normally we just help with natural disasters, but this one we all felt particularly strong about. We’ll help tornado or hurricane victims, but a war, that’s unusual,” Landers said.

The club donated $500 and medical supplies which are desperately needed. These supplies, District Governor Carol Horner said, are specific.

“When you read these items, you think of M.A.S.H. These are trauma supplies, not stuff you’ll find in your first aid kits,” Horner said.

The items in question: gauze, bandages, angiocatheter needles, chlorine tablets, tourniquets, splints, slings and Neosporin, are standard combat medical supplies, and have been called “emergency kits” in reference materials.

“These are things that can’t be sourced there by our people. Food, clothes, those can be sourced, but medical supplies have to be sent from here,” Horner said.

This is one part of what Horner described as a “three-pronged approach” to the crisis. The second prong was a series of grants requested by other rotaries in the area.

“We requested a $25,000 grant to be used, along with nine other districts, to accumulate $250,000 to transport these supplies,” Horner said.

The third prong is simply donations from the Rotary Club’s Disaster Response Fund. Everything donated to the fund goes directly to the cause of getting these supplies and getting them to Ukraine.

“If the general population really want to help, donate to the response fund. Not a single penny is spent on anything but getting these supplies to Ukraine,” Horner said.

The region in which district 5650 lies includes Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin and has already sent 150 tons of supplies to Ukraine via airlift. Supplies are flown to Poland then driven into Ukraine by Rotary members from Poland and Ukraine. This is the hazardous part of the journey according to Horner, as there is a good possibility the trucks will be bombed.

“They’re the ones on the front lines, we’re sending this stuff to Poland, they’re trucking it into Ukraine,” Horner said.

The Noon Rotary of Columbus is accepting monetary and supply donations, but aren’t specifically seeking them at this time in order to not impede other humanitarian efforts. In addition to that, the money would go to the response fund, which can be donated to directly.

“We saw that a lot of churches were doing the same thing and didn’t want to get in their way,” Landers said.

For additional information regarding the Disaster Response Fund, go to my.rotary.org/en/

Jared Barton is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

