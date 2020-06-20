ABOVE AND BEYOND: Pensick adds personal touch to her work

ON THE JOB

Pensick’s experiences as both a dispatcher and patrol officer helped her gain an understanding of the struggles that others face that can’t be seen on the outside looking in.

“Growing up in a large place like Columbus that isn’t a large city (and) doesn’t have the problems that you see in the news, but it does happen in our small town, too,” she said. “My parents are still married and we aren’t a broken family, you think that your neighbors… grow up in that same dynamic.

“It opened my eyes and it allowed you to emphasize with people you come across with, the more that you deal with people’s struggles. Just learning that you’ve got to treat people like the way you would want your own family members to be treated if you were in that position.”

Pensick tries to instill the empathy she learned on the job in her employees.

“I always tell my dispatchers, ‘You’ve got to put yourself in your callers’ positions. What if this was your family member? What if we were sending officers to respond to this and this was your loved one?’” Pensick said.