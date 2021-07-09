Accessible piers coming to Lake North

Loup Public Power has plans to install two handicapped-accessible fishing piers at Lake North directly north of Columbus in Platte County.
There are currently two fishing piers adjacent to the Lake North parking lot near the corner of 83rd Street and 18th Avenue. Right now, both piers are only accessible by steps and must be approached over gravel and grassy ground.
The new piers, though, will meet accessibility standards and be handicapped-accessible.
At the June 29 meeting of the Loup Power District Board of Directors, Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said construction will start some time in the summer, if possible. Loup Vice President of Engineering Korey Hobza noted that wait times for building materials might hold things up.
"We're going to go out for bids," Suess said at the meeting.
Suess said the new piers will have a railing.
"They have a concrete wall that the gangplank walks off onto and then it's like a gazebo style," Hobza said at the meeting, describing a similar pier that already exists elsewhere.
The new piers will be on the north side of Lake North near the parking lot.
"They'll be farther down to the west," Suess said.
When the board discussed the idea at its meeting in May, it focused on building one pier, but at the June 29 meeting Suess said it will make more sense to build two.
"As we got into it, we learned we could get more funding if we built two and it would actually be cheaper to build two," Suess said. "...When we talked to the Lower Loup NRD (Natural Resource District), they basically said that if we put one in, it's going to get used (by everyone) so we need to put two of them in, and that's why they gave us extra money for the second one."
Funding for the project comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Lower Loup NRD. Suess said Loup Power will be in charge of maintaining the piers. He added that building the piers is included in Loup Power's recreation management plan as part of its operation and maintenance license.
At the meeting, several board members also noted the importance of safety at the recreational facilities operated by Loup Power.
"We've posted a lot of signs up there to protect the public," Suess told The Telegram. "But we're not there 100% of the time, so if you let your kids go down there to play, know what they're doing and make sure they understand the dangers that are associated with playing at the various parks and recreation areas we have."
In mid-June, several children were rescued at a facility near Genoa after jumping off the sluice gates while playing.
"In the case of what happened out at Genoa, we were lucky enough that there were people around and we were...able to get people about there fast enough to help those individuals out," Suess said. "It doesn't always happen that way."