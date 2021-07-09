Accessible piers coming to Lake North

"As we got into it, we learned we could get more funding if we built two and it would actually be cheaper to build two," Suess said. "...When we talked to the Lower Loup NRD (Natural Resource District), they basically said that if we put one in, it's going to get used (by everyone) so we need to put two of them in, and that's why they gave us extra money for the second one."

Funding for the project comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Lower Loup NRD. Suess said Loup Power will be in charge of maintaining the piers. He added that building the piers is included in Loup Power's recreation management plan as part of its operation and maintenance license.

At the meeting, several board members also noted the importance of safety at the recreational facilities operated by Loup Power.

"We've posted a lot of signs up there to protect the public," Suess told The Telegram. "But we're not there 100% of the time, so if you let your kids go down there to play, know what they're doing and make sure they understand the dangers that are associated with playing at the various parks and recreation areas we have."

In mid-June, several children were rescued at a facility near Genoa after jumping off the sluice gates while playing.