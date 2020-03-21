Accessing your library from Home

In an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the library building is currently closed. In the interest of everyone’s health and safety, current checkouts have been extended and no late fees will be charged while we are closed. Library staff are available to answer questions over the phone and can help you access your account and our online resources. Check Facebook for our available hours and call 402-564-7116 for assistance.
Our Digital Library remains available wherever you have access to the internet. We recently added streaming services like Acorn, Qello, Pongalo, and IndieFlix from RBDigital. Cardholders can stream British television, concerts, Spanish language programs, independent films and more.
Tutor.com is another recent addition that gives students and parents access to tutors and homework help. Tutor.com from CPL is available around the clock and live tutoring help is available from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
To help you get the most out of the Digital Library collection, we offer Niche Academy. This resource provides tutorials for our electronic resources like RBDigital, Tutor.com, and more.
To get started, head to http://cplconnect.us and choose “Digital Library.” Niche Academy is in the Quicklinks list on that page. Alternatively, head there directly by typing https://my.nicheacademy.com/columbuspubliclibrary.
This page is home to the growing list of tutorials related to questions our patrons have had about the library’s digital services, how to manage your library account online, as well as other online resources like free email and social media sites and apps.
You have free articles remaining.
Learn how to download ebooks and audiobooks from Overdrive, Freading, RBDigital, and Cloud Library. All you need is an internet connection, your library card, and a little help from free tutorials at Niche Academy.
Maybe you would like to create a playlist for screen-free time. Check out the Freegal Music tutorial to learn how to take advantage of five free downloads a week and three hours of ad-free streaming a day.
Stay in touch with far away loved ones through email and social media. Niche Academy has tutorials for using free email service, Facebook, Instagram and more.
While you are online, take a moment to complete our latest survey for the development of a new library building. We value your input as we strive to design the best project for our community. Visit www.columbusne.us/librarysurvey to rank five site options by your order of preference.
Results from previous surveys were used to consider possible locations for the new building. Several locations were explored and the survey includes the three options that met all the requirements for availability, price, and space to accommodate the new building, connected parking and future growth.
As you consider the options, keep in mind that the construction of a new library building would not create an additional tax, as a 1/2 cent sales tax is currently in place to pay for both the new public safety facilities and a new library.
Follow us on Facebook to get the latest updates on library services. Library staff are brainstorming creative ways to continue to deliver quality library service to our community. We miss our patrons and look forward to seeing you soon. Until then, please enjoy these resources from home, stay healthy, and remember that we are here to help.