Accessing your library from Home

This page is home to the growing list of tutorials related to questions our patrons have had about the library’s digital services, how to manage your library account online, as well as other online resources like free email and social media sites and apps.

Learn how to download ebooks and audiobooks from Overdrive, Freading, RBDigital, and Cloud Library. All you need is an internet connection, your library card, and a little help from free tutorials at Niche Academy.

Maybe you would like to create a playlist for screen-free time. Check out the Freegal Music tutorial to learn how to take advantage of five free downloads a week and three hours of ad-free streaming a day.

Stay in touch with far away loved ones through email and social media. Niche Academy has tutorials for using free email service, Facebook, Instagram and more.

While you are online, take a moment to complete our latest survey for the development of a new library building. We value your input as we strive to design the best project for our community. Visit www.columbusne.us/librarysurvey to rank five site options by your order of preference.