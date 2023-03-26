The Columbus Police Department was recently notified that a man injured in a car accident earlier this month has died.

Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk said the department was notified Friday afternoon that Karl J. Wlaschin, 81, passed away shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, March 24.

“We delayed our release out of respect for the family, allowing them to make notifications,” Molczyk said. “Our sympathy goes out to the family.”

About 5:09 p.m. Monday, March 20, the CPD was dispatched to the intersection of 20th Street and 28th Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle accident in which one vehicle flipped on its top.

When officers arrived, Molczyk said officials discovered that a white Cadillac XT5 had collided with a red Chevrolet Equinox, and the Equinox was laying on its top. Molczyk said an officer went to the passenger side door of the Equinox, where the driver, Wlaschin, was lying motionless and not breathing at the time.

Paramedics arrived and took over. They pulled Wlaschin from the vehicle and transported him to Columbus Community Hospital. He was subsequently taken by flight to Bryan LGH in Lincoln for further treatment.

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Darla M. Orender, 54, according to the police captain. Molczyk said the initial investigation indicates the Cadillac driven by Orender was traveling westbound on 20th Street and the Chevrolet Equinox driven by Wlaschin was southbound on 28th Avenue. Molczyk said a witness indicated the Cadillac, which was westbound, entered the intersection of 20th Street and 28th Avenue and collided with the Chevrolet Equinox that was southbound on 28th Avenue.

No charges have yet been filed in regard to this accident.

“We are continuing our investigation,” Molczyk said.