Accidental firearm discharge results in minor injuries

Minor injuries have been reported in an accidental firearm discharge in Columbus over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Columbus Police Department (CPD), at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, police responded to an accidental firearm discharge at Casey’s General Store, 1118 Eighth St. in Columbus.

A previously-jammed shotgun had been left in the backseat of an unoccupied pickup when it discharged while the owner was inside the gas station. The resulting discharge struck a nearby vehicle and two people that were exiting the store, according to the CPD release. The two people were treated for minor injuries.

The CPS release states that it’s believed at this time that one of the two dogs left inside the pickup somehow set off the firearm as they moved around the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0