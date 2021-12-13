 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Accidental firearm discharge results in minor injuries

  • 0
Public Record

Minor injuries have been reported in an accidental firearm discharge in Columbus over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Columbus Police Department (CPD), at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, police responded to an accidental firearm discharge at Casey’s General Store, 1118 Eighth St. in Columbus.

A previously-jammed shotgun had been left in the backseat of an unoccupied pickup when it discharged while the owner was inside the gas station. The resulting discharge struck a nearby vehicle and two people that were exiting the store, according to the CPD release. The two people were treated for minor injuries.

The CPS release states that it’s believed at this time that one of the two dogs left inside the pickup somehow set off the firearm as they moved around the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columbus to see first snowfall

Columbus to see first snowfall

It’s that time of year again – Columbus may see its first snowfall of the season on Friday. Officials are reminding travelers to slow down and…

North America’s Christmas bird

North America’s Christmas bird

So, somewhere in the not-so-distant past, a common bird in these parts, the cardinal, seems to have been christened a Christmas bird in our Am…

Watch Now: Related Video

A 'back to school' themed extravaganza for this Nigerian dog carnival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News