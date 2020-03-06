Achieving her dreams: CHS senior to dance, sing at Midland University

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I've always known I wanted to dance," she said. "I just made it possible for me (to dance in college)."

With her sights set on pursuing music in college, it was just a matter of where to go.

When looking at her options it was the variety of musical groups and programs that Midland offers that set them apart.

"Midland was the first college I visited and right I was I just instantly knew," Kaspar said. "I didn't have to visit any other college. I just love the atmosphere and the programs they put in with dance and the performing arts, I just love that."

It also helped that Midland offered Kaspar the ability to pursue dancing and singing.

With her intensive dance schedule, it can be hard to work in other extracurricular activities, but the Midland coaches work with their dancers to allow them to pursue other passions.

It was no surprise to see Kaspar sign to dance in college for Columbus High Diamond Dancer head coach Kassie Neujahr, who has worked with the Discoverer senior for four years.