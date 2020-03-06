Achieving her dreams: CHS senior to dance, sing at Midland University

Columbus High senior Sydney Kaspar has had a passion for music as long as she can remember. When she turned 3, she pursued that passion and started dancing.
That passion grew throughout time and has now turned into an opportunity for Kaspar to further her education. This week, she signed a letter of intent to join the Midland University dance team.
"I'm really excited," Kaspar said. "I'm kind of sad to leave all my teammates behind but overall I'm just really excited for a new experience."
Kaspar's talents were recognized right away.
When she was 13, she auditioned for a travel team with Barb's School of Dance.
"When I first saw her, I will never forget she was in a lime-green outfit with big flowers in her hair and she just danced like she was an unleashed beast from a cage," dance instructor for Barb's School of Dance Melinda Allen said. "I knew from that moment that I loved her and I wanted to work with her."
Not only will Kaspar be joining the dance team, but she will be singing in the a cappella group.
"I've always wanted to sing," she said. "Dancing and singing, the duo, I just love to do."
With music being such a big part of Kaspar's life, being able to perform in college was a lifelong dream.
"I've always known I wanted to dance," she said. "I just made it possible for me (to dance in college)."
With her sights set on pursuing music in college, it was just a matter of where to go.
When looking at her options it was the variety of musical groups and programs that Midland offers that set them apart.
"Midland was the first college I visited and right I was I just instantly knew," Kaspar said. "I didn't have to visit any other college. I just love the atmosphere and the programs they put in with dance and the performing arts, I just love that."
It also helped that Midland offered Kaspar the ability to pursue dancing and singing.
With her intensive dance schedule, it can be hard to work in other extracurricular activities, but the Midland coaches work with their dancers to allow them to pursue other passions.
It was no surprise to see Kaspar sign to dance in college for Columbus High Diamond Dancer head coach Kassie Neujahr, who has worked with the Discoverer senior for four years.
"Her first year, right away," Neujahr said of when she recognized Kaspar's talent. "I knew that she still had room for improvement, but I knew she was one that was going to be the effort and put the work into it."
While attending college, Kaspar plans to major in arts management, a degree where performing arts and business combine.
After college, Kaspar said her dream job would be to be a backup dancer or choreographer or something in that field.
