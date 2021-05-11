Achieving their dreams: CCC-Columbus returns to in-person commencement

“We were thrilled that our graduates were able to walk and participate in a traditional commencement,” Fuchser said.

Despite the celebration, safety protocols were still factored in. Each graduate was given six tickets to share with family members to attend. Students and all guests were required to wear face masks indoors, hand sanitizer was on hand and seats were spaced out between people. There was also no reception afterward, but rather everyone marched outside to take photos and enjoy the moment.

“It was different, but different in a good way," Fuchser said. “It was beautiful weather … It was great to have people back on campus.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chuck Sepers, East-Central District Health Department’s chief public health officer, served as a guest of honor and gave the commencement address. He has been highly involved in tracking the COVID-19 situation locally and keeping people informed, and he noted the commencement ceremony was perfectly orchestrated.