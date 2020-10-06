Ackman, Schilling vying for Ward 3

The Ward 3 position on the Columbus City Council will be up for vote in November, and on the ballot are incumbent Ron Schilling and Scott Ackman.
Ackman, a newcomer to politics, said he first became interested in city government happenings when there had been property disputes going on where he lives.
A Columbus native, Ackman works as a project manager at CED, an electrical contractor and manufacturing company.
A big issue he said he would work toward if elected is focusing more effort toward affordable housing by offering incentives to contractors in the area to build.
“Obviously, the City is already on that but … we would make a bigger push for it. I think the steps are obviously in the right direction, but they’re baby steps,” Ackman said. “…When the project is finished, it really needs to meet a certain threshold to be affordable in the City of Columbus. Some of them don’t really meet that description.”
His second priority would be working toward a balanced budget. Although he said he believes the newly-constructed fire and police stations, as well as the viaducts, to be “great pieces” to the community, Ackman also said he thinks that current projects should be paid off before proceeding with new ones.
In 2018, voters approved a $16-million bond for the new fire and police stations; it’s being funded by a half-percent sales tax. Also this year, voters will decide on an issuance of $10 million in bonds for construction of a community building, which would include the library.
He said his qualifications for the position include his ties to the community.
“I know the community, I know the industries, I know the people, and I feel like I could be a good representative and bring some new ideas to our community,” Ackman said.
As for Schilling, who has served on the council for several years, being re-elected would mean seeing to the end some of the projects he’s been involved with, including the community building project and the advancement of 23rd Street.
“… These are all things that I think are going to enhance our city and make it more inviting as time goes on,” he said.
Schilling moved to Columbus in 1974 and is a retired insurance broker.
If re-elected, Schilling said he would support the efforts that are currently in place, such as improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.
“That is something we as a council voted on some years ago that has been a really advantageous event for us because of the increase in manufacturing and now with our increase in housing, otherwise we would be way behind in the eight ball if we hadn’t of started that years ago,” Schilling said.
Additionally, Schilling said he would promote public-supported events, such as baseball or soccer games, as those could potentially benefit the local economy.
“… These bring in the small-town teams to our community which would, in turn, support some of our restaurants, our hotels that have been hit hard from some of this COVID-19 thing,” he noted.
Schilling said that his previous experience serving on the Columbus City Council is what makes him the right candidate for the position.
“I know how the council works and I know what has to be done as far as our daily and our monthly work is concerned,” Schilling said. “I’m as qualified as anybody else.”
The general election is Nov. 3. Those wanting to request an early ballot can do so by calling the Platte County Election Commissioner’s Office at 402-563-4908.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
