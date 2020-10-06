Ackman, Schilling vying for Ward 3

The Ward 3 position on the Columbus City Council will be up for vote in November, and on the ballot are incumbent Ron Schilling and Scott Ackman.

Ackman, a newcomer to politics, said he first became interested in city government happenings when there had been property disputes going on where he lives.

A Columbus native, Ackman works as a project manager at CED, an electrical contractor and manufacturing company.

A big issue he said he would work toward if elected is focusing more effort toward affordable housing by offering incentives to contractors in the area to build.

“Obviously, the City is already on that but … we would make a bigger push for it. I think the steps are obviously in the right direction, but they’re baby steps,” Ackman said. “…When the project is finished, it really needs to meet a certain threshold to be affordable in the City of Columbus. Some of them don’t really meet that description.”

His second priority would be working toward a balanced budget. Although he said he believes the newly-constructed fire and police stations, as well as the viaducts, to be “great pieces” to the community, Ackman also said he thinks that current projects should be paid off before proceeding with new ones.