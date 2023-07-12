Dairy showmanship is a category of the Platte County Fair that has stood the test of time. This year, one club overwhelmingly represented in the category alongside two independent showmen, a brother and sister from Monroe.

Champion Senior Dairy Showman Lindy Schmidt and her Holstein named Sonny claimed victory again as a pair. Schmidt said she has always loved participating in dairy shows.

“My grandparents (got me started). They used to own a dairy farm and I just love doing it,” Schmidt said.

Reserve Senior Champion Journey Pritchard Buttaro also came in as reserve last year. She got started with the 4-H Dairy Kids because her family are friends with the Muellers, who lead the club. Being named reserve champion, she said, makes her feel good about all the hard work she’s done.

“It’s exciting, it makes you feel like you’re doing a good job. It’s a confidence booster definitely,” Buttaro said.

The 4-H Dairy Kids, which comprised an overwhelming majority of the dairy showmanship category, is a club for kids who don’t live on a farm but would like to show animals. They take care of them during the time they’re not showing and bring them in to the fair under the club, but they live on the Muellers’ farm.

Grand Champion Intermediate Showman Hunter Braun has been showing dairy for four or five years now, he said. Representing for the 4-H Dairy Kids, he got started with dairy when Cheryl Mueller, the group’s organizer, saw he had an interest. He showed the group’s oldest cow, Ruby.

“I just really like cows and Cheryl, who owns the cows, asked if I would like to show cattle,” Braun said.

Braun and Buttaro are part of the 4-H Dairy Kids, a club with something of a trademark that used to be the standard. At dairy shows, their members can be found wearing white uniforms, called “dairy whites.”

Makenzie Schable came in as reserve champion in intermediate. Carter Shmidt was named junior grand champion and Zeb Buttaro reserve junior champion. Dallas Scow was named best overall dairy animal showman with his Jersey Winter heifer calf. The event was judged by Jason Cast of Cast Dairy in Beaver Crossing.