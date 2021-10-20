Additional information released on Saturday accident

The Columbus Police Department (CPD) released further information on the Saturday car accident that resulted in serious injuries.

In a press release from Sunday, CPD initially reported that on the night of Oct. 16, a Columbus fire engine had been traveling eastbound on 23rd Street when it struck a 2012 GMC Sierra pickup that was traveling southbound on Third Avenue. The pickup then struck a pedestrian who was standing at the southeast corner of the intersection.

Both the pedestrian, a 32-year-old Columbus man, and the driver of the pickup, a 43-year-old Columbus man, were transported to Columbus Community Hospital with serious injuries as of Sunday.

But the CPD sent a follow-up press release to the Telegram on Wednesday that video from a local business was obtained. The video clearly shows the accident and contradicts eyewitness accounts, the release states.

The video shows the fire engine approaching Third Avenue while traveling eastbound on 23rd Street with its emergency lights activated. The southbound pickup traveling on Third Avenue entered the intersection on a green light just before being struck by the fire engine.

The follow-up release did not include additional information about the condition of either of the men who sustained injuries.

