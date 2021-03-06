Addressing increased absenteeism in Platte County

Schuller said Juvenile Services, school districts and various other agencies work with families to help resolve those kinds of issues.

That may mean reaching out to other families that carpool or trying to plan around their work schedule.

"We try to take a team approach to that," Harris said. "We typically have the attendance monitor involved, the school administrator, school counselor, school social worker, school psychologist and then sometimes we pull in community partners."

For instance, Harris said, families may be referred to community response resources to get the support they need. Sometimes, he said, it's as simple as that.

Meanwhile, older students may face different obstacles.

"(Sometimes) an older kid is trying to take care of a younger sibling. We find mental health issues are involved. We address those issues," Schuller said. "...Once we address those issues we're finding most kids are more apt to go to school."

Harris said older students may be working, too, possibly to support their families.

And sometimes, Harris said, kids simply refuse to go to school.