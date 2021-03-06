Addressing increased absenteeism in Platte County

School absenteeism is up in Platte County.
Data from the four-year Platte County Comprehensive Juvenile Services Community Plan, operational from July 2021 through the end of June 2025, makes that clear. The Community Plan also proposes steps to address the rising rates of absenteeism in county schools.
Columbus Public Schools Director of Student Services Jason Harris said the causes of chronic absenteeism often vary with age, in his experience.
Younger students more commonly have multiple instances of tardiness that build up into absences, he said. Reminders of the importance of being to school on time may help in those cases, Harris said.
"Families do not intentionally have their kids arrive late to school," Harris said. "Most of the time we find out maybe a work schedule conflicts with the school schedule. Maybe they work overnight and they're just getting home trying to get their child ready and get them to school."
During a presentation in front of the Platte County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Platte County Juvenile Services Director Teri Schuller said a lack of transportation can also lead to attendance problems.
"A lot of times we find out an underlying issue is transportation. They just can't get there, they don't have a way," Schuller said.
Schuller said Juvenile Services, school districts and various other agencies work with families to help resolve those kinds of issues.
That may mean reaching out to other families that carpool or trying to plan around their work schedule.
"We try to take a team approach to that," Harris said. "We typically have the attendance monitor involved, the school administrator, school counselor, school social worker, school psychologist and then sometimes we pull in community partners."
For instance, Harris said, families may be referred to community response resources to get the support they need. Sometimes, he said, it's as simple as that.
Meanwhile, older students may face different obstacles.
"(Sometimes) an older kid is trying to take care of a younger sibling. We find mental health issues are involved. We address those issues," Schuller said. "...Once we address those issues we're finding most kids are more apt to go to school."
Harris said older students may be working, too, possibly to support their families.
And sometimes, Harris said, kids simply refuse to go to school.
"We work hard to get them connected with the school, with a mentor here at school, get them involved in an activity so they want to come to school," Harris said.
Schuller said Juvenile Services has started performing home visits to motivate students to get up and go to school.
Schuller said data shows that Hispanic students are particularly affected by chronic absenteeism.
"That percentage has gone up the last three years, so we're wanting to address that," Schuller said.
A community analysis and response worksheet included in the Community Plan stated that improvements are needed for services tailored to Hispanic youth.
The plan also identifies a more defined system to address absenteeism within the community and transportation assistance as other priority areas for improvement.
"A focus on more family engagement with a specific truancy program, especially at the elementary levels, as has been done in other communities will be pursued," another part of the Community Plan said.
A focus on early intervention is also discussed in the plan.
"Team member working with schools, the county attorney's office and school resource officers will investigate the creation of a standardized attendance monitoring system for local elementary schools," the Community Plan said.
Such a system already exists for middle and high schools, but the hope is to help establish good attendance habits early.
In the meantime, Harris recommended families and students struggling with tardiness or absences should reach out to their school counselor to get connected with support resources.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.