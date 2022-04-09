ADM Cares donates funds toward CFD; will go toward new engine

A local business donation will not only help the Columbus Fire Department fight fires but provide an engine at Charlie Louis Fire Station.

The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) announced earlier this week a donation from ADM Cares for $100,000. The funds will go toward a new engine for the Columbus Rural Fire Protection District.

“Both ADM and ADM Cares value our partnership with (the) Columbus Fire Department,” said Todd Good, plant manager for the ADM corn processing facility in Columbus. “Just last year, we contributed $75,000 to support grain bin safety training and provide important equipment to the department. We are excited to expand our partnership in 2022 and see the fire department as a valued, community partner to ensure the safety of our community.”

Columbus Fire Chief Ryan Gray and Columbus Rural Fire Protection District President Kevin Schuller in a joint press release said the apparatus will feature a 2,000-gallon water tank and will serve a dual capacity as a pumper for fire attacks and tender for water supply.

Gray and Schuller said they appreciate ADM Cares’ “generosity and continued support.”

The Rural Fire Protection District previously placed an order for a new engine back in February.

Gray said on Friday that even though he’s only been on the job since March 28 – before talks with ADM began – the funds will go a long way in helping the community.

“I know from the past the importance of industry working with the fire department and the fire department working with industry,” he said. “So whenever you can have those relationships and partnerships and the cost of sharing and – when you boil it down – it helps the citizens and that goes into our mission of we’re here for them. It’s not only to provide a service but it’s to ensure fiscal responsibility and make sure we’re doing the best we can with the money that’s been allotted.”

The unit – which is manufactured by Alexis Fire Equipment Company out of Alexis, Illinois – is expected to be delivered sometime in the first quarter of next year.

According to the press release, “ADM Cares helps sustain and strengthen communities where ADM colleagues work, live and operate by directing funding, volunteerism and industry knowledge to initiatives and organizations that drive meaningful social, economic and environmental progress worldwide. ADM Cares focuses its efforts primarily in three areas: advancing sustainable agriculture, increasing food security and investing in education.”

Good said ADM Cares has contributed over $250,000 to Columbus since 2020.

“We support a number of programs that address food security, support education, and enhance the quality of life in ADM communities,” Good said. “ADM Cares contributes to numerous fire, police and rescue squads around the world.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.