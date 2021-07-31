ADM fire continues smoldering, no carbon monoxide detected outside of coal dome

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said he knows four people have been tested for carbon monoxide, but did not say the cases had been officially linked to a coal fire that has been smoldering at the Columbus Archer Daniels Midland facility for three or four weeks.
"I know of two incidents that were late last week or the weekend," Bulkley said. "I'm not sure about the other two."
Bulkley emphasized that no one has been hospitalized.
Bulkley said he has known about the fire since Tuesday morning. He said he visited the ADM facility and met with Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller that day.
"The fire department was informed three to four weeks ago of a smoldering incident at the coal pile," Bulkley said. "They responded for the first time at that point. … At that point they worked the scene and then had to come back a couple of different times."
The Columbus Telegram was unable to reach Miller for comment.
Bulkley said ADM brought in an outside firm to help deal with the fire. That was between approximately 10 days and two weeks ago, Bulkley said.
"It was more than (the Columbus Fire Department) was able to handle with the resources that our city has," Bulkley said. "...After the second or third call onto the scene the fire chief determined that this needed to be addressed by more expertise."
The fire was also tying up CFD personnel, making it harder for the department to respond to citizens elsewhere, Bulkley said.
"ADM corporate contacted me (Friday) morning to update me on what they have going on," Bulkley said. "They have professionals on site in different teams, not only to work the smoldering coal but also they've got a company that specializes in air quality management. They're setting up air testing and monitoring all around the area."
The Columbus Telegram received a statement about the coal fire from ADM Media Relations on Friday afternoon.
"ADM is continuing to work with outside experts to extinguish hot spots in our Columbus coal dome, while simultaneously closely monitoring air quality. While ADM's own tests have shown no indication that carbon monoxide has escaped beyond the dome area, out of an abundance of caution, we engaged CTEH ... to confirm our results," the statement said.
CTEH, or the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health, is an environmental consulting firm based in Arkansas. CTEH has done environmental data collection for a number of major disasters, including a 2005 crude oil spill during Hurricane Katrina and the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
"Last night, CTEH began continuous air quality monitoring in the area surrounding our Columbus facility. Among 200 samples taken in all directions, at distances ranging from the facility fence line to approximately two-and-a-half miles away, CTEH has not detected any carbon monoxide," the ADM statement said.
Bulkley said ADM will be giving him a daily update until the situation is under control.
“ADM has been a part of the Columbus community for almost 20 years. We live and work here, and the safety of our colleagues and our neighbors is our highest priority. Thus, CTEH will remain onsite, and we will continue to work with their experts to monitor the situation until we have extinguished the final hot spots," the ADM statement said.
Meanwhile, a Thursday afternoon press release from East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) encouraged residents in the "immediate vicinity" to take precautions against possible exposure to carbon monoxide. The ECDHD release said the health department has notified the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy of the situation at ADM.
ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers told the Telegram on Friday morning that the haze visible in the air throughout Columbus for the last few days is not related to the ADM fire.
"The haze primarily is from the Canadian wildfires as reported by Platte County Emergency Management," Sepers said. "Our report from the city yesterday is that the ADM fire is a small smoke plume with some very small plumes in the pile -- something that would not be associated with anything that looks like fog."
Bulkley said ECDHD has known about the smoldering fire at ADM since Thursday morning, when he reached out and notified the health district.
"That was the first they had heard about it," Bulkley said.
Bulkley added that Platte County Emergency Management was also unaware of the fire.
"I do feel we should have been informed earlier, but hindsight is just that: Hindsight," Bulkley said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.