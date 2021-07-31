ADM fire continues smoldering, no carbon monoxide detected outside of coal dome

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said he knows four people have been tested for carbon monoxide, but did not say the cases had been officially linked to a coal fire that has been smoldering at the Columbus Archer Daniels Midland facility for three or four weeks.

"I know of two incidents that were late last week or the weekend," Bulkley said. "I'm not sure about the other two."

Bulkley emphasized that no one has been hospitalized.

Bulkley said he has known about the fire since Tuesday morning. He said he visited the ADM facility and met with Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller that day.

"The fire department was informed three to four weeks ago of a smoldering incident at the coal pile," Bulkley said. "They responded for the first time at that point. … At that point they worked the scene and then had to come back a couple of different times."

The Columbus Telegram was unable to reach Miller for comment.

Bulkley said ADM brought in an outside firm to help deal with the fire. That was between approximately 10 days and two weeks ago, Bulkley said.