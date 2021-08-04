ADM fire extinguished

The smoldering coal fire that has been ongoing at Archer Daniels Midland's Columbus plant was extinguished over the weekend.
Mayor Jim Bulkley reported during Monday night's Columbus City Council meeting he was told that morning the fire had finally been defeated. The Columbus Fire Department was informed about three or four weeks ago that there was a smoldering incident at ADM, 3000 E 8th St., at the coal pile, Bulkley previously told the Telegram. CFD came back to the scene a couple of different times until ADM brought in an outside firm; that helped prevent CFD personnel from being tied up at ADM, Bulkley told the Telegram previously.
The fire's final hot spots were extinguished at the plant's coal dome over the weekend, said Jackie Anderson of ADM Media Relations.
"CTEH (Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health), a highly respected independent environmental data collection firm, has continued to monitor air quality near the facility," Anderson said. "Between our own tests and the thousands of samples taken by CTEH at distances ranging from our facility fenceline to approximately two-and-a-half miles away, we have detected absolutely no carbon monoxide beyond the dome area."
Bulkley echoed that statement during Monday's council meeting, noting that continued readings of carbon monoxide have shown zero parts per million (ppm) both around the community where testing has been set up and at the plant.
"They (ADM) will continue to have professional people on site to monitor the situation as they move forward," Bulkley said. "ADM will use up the coal that’s been in their coal tent, or their coal dome, to get rid of this product because they believe it was this shipment that caused this issue. They have been keeping me posted daily since this situation came to light and will keep me abreast of any changes."
The East-Central District Health Department issued a press release regarding the smoldering coal fire and asking residents around ADM to take precautions against possible carbon monoxide exposure; however, health officials told the Telegram on July 30 that after speaking with CTEH, they no longer have concerns about the air quality surrounding the ADM incident.
"After discussion with their toxicologist, the data are not showing any indication of elevated levels of carbon monoxide outside of the incident site, including in the neighborhoods within the plant's immediate vicinity. Immediate vicinity in this case defined as those neighborhoods that border the Loup Canal. Further, according to CTEH, there are no detectable levels of carbon monoxide within their testing radius, which extends up to 4.5 miles," East-Central Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said in a July 30 email.
Based on CTEH's assessment, ECDHD has no air quality concerns to the residents of Columbus and the surrounding communities as a result of the ADM incident."
A haze could be seen throughout Columbus recently, but Sepers said that was due to the Canadian wildfires, not the smoldering fire at ADM.
Anderson said ADM is appreciative of all the efforts that went into combating the flames.
"We’d like to thank the mayor and all of the local agencies and third parties who worked closely with us during this process," Anderson said. "The safety of our team and our community remain our highest priority."
