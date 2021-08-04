ADM fire extinguished

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They (ADM) will continue to have professional people on site to monitor the situation as they move forward," Bulkley said. "ADM will use up the coal that’s been in their coal tent, or their coal dome, to get rid of this product because they believe it was this shipment that caused this issue. They have been keeping me posted daily since this situation came to light and will keep me abreast of any changes."

The East-Central District Health Department issued a press release regarding the smoldering coal fire and asking residents around ADM to take precautions against possible carbon monoxide exposure; however, health officials told the Telegram on July 30 that after speaking with CTEH, they no longer have concerns about the air quality surrounding the ADM incident.

"After discussion with their toxicologist, the data are not showing any indication of elevated levels of carbon monoxide outside of the incident site, including in the neighborhoods within the plant's immediate vicinity. Immediate vicinity in this case defined as those neighborhoods that border the Loup Canal. Further, according to CTEH, there are no detectable levels of carbon monoxide within their testing radius, which extends up to 4.5 miles," East-Central Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said in a July 30 email.