ADM furloughing 90 Columbus employees

ADM, a food processing company, is furloughing 90 employees at one of its facilities in Columbus.
The company released a statement this week that the decision stems from ADM adjusting ethanol production to focus on cash flowers and divert corn grind to other products higher in demand – including alcohol for hand sanitizer.
Currently, ADM has two corn processing facilities in Columbus: A wet mill and a dry mill. Jackie Anderson, of media relations at ADM, confirmed that the furlough will only affect the dry mill.
“We only make ethanol at the dry mill and are idling that facility,” Anderson said. “The wet (mill) is continuing to operate though - we make ethanol and other products at the wet mill facilities.”
Furloughed employees will continue to receive medical benefits. These employees will also be eligible to apply for state and federal unemployment benefits. Also, they can apply for other open positions within ADM.
When asked when the furloughs would start, Anderson said in the coming weeks. The press release stated that as well. It is estimated to last four months, though this time frame can change depending on market conditions.
"ADM has always been known as a very smart company," said Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
She said she sees the move as ADM attempting to adjust operations to fit demand while trying to keep employees safe. Although it's unfortunate that the employees are being furloughed, she noted, ADM is still providing medical benefits.
"They're making the best decisions for the company and their employees and we as a community should support them," Schieffer said.
Schieffer also commented that, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, she hopes that the local agricultural economy will be able to bounce back during this rough time.
In addition to Columbus, furloughs are taking place at ADM dry mill facilities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“These are very difficult decisions in a very challenging time, and unfortunately, the current market conditions and the low consumer demand for gasoline at this time have greatly impacted the entire ethanol industry,” said Chris Cuddy, president of Carbohydrate Solutions, in a press release. “Our primary focus is the respect and care of our employees during this time, and we are doing everything we can to support them until market conditions improve and we can look at ways to restart production.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
