ADM furloughing 90 Columbus employees

She said she sees the move as ADM attempting to adjust operations to fit demand while trying to keep employees safe. Although it's unfortunate that the employees are being furloughed, she noted, ADM is still providing medical benefits.

"They're making the best decisions for the company and their employees and we as a community should support them," Schieffer said.

Schieffer also commented that, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, she hopes that the local agricultural economy will be able to bounce back during this rough time.

In addition to Columbus, furloughs are taking place at ADM dry mill facilities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“These are very difficult decisions in a very challenging time, and unfortunately, the current market conditions and the low consumer demand for gasoline at this time have greatly impacted the entire ethanol industry,” said Chris Cuddy, president of Carbohydrate Solutions, in a press release. “Our primary focus is the respect and care of our employees during this time, and we are doing everything we can to support them until market conditions improve and we can look at ways to restart production.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

