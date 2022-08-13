Adult need immunizations, too

Children aren’t the only ones who need to stay up to date on vaccinations. Adult vaccines can protect you from a number of diseases.

Recently, the vaccine that has received the lion’s share of attention is the shot that protects you from COVID-19. Doctors recommend two viable options to combat COVID-19 — the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Both of these are recommended for adults, and both require two doses taken 21 days apart.

Probably the most common vaccine over the years is the one for influenza, which is recommended annually. The annual recommendation is due to the fact that flu viruses always change, which means the vaccine must change, too. It’s important to get vaccinated early in the season (by the end of October), as it takes your body about two weeks to build immunity to the flu virus after vaccination.

But doctors also recommend other vaccines for adults that haven’t gotten as much attention. One of those is the shingles vaccine, which is recommended for those over 50 years of age. If you had chicken pox as a child, the virus remains in your body in a dormant stage. Shingles is a reactivation of that virus and usually occurs in older adults, resulting in a painful rash that looks like a strip of blisters. The shingles vaccine can help to prevent this reactivation.

Hepatitis B is another common vaccine. For decades, children have been vaccinated against hepatitis B, and it was recommended for people ages 19 to 59 if they were at increased risk for infection or complication. However, the hepatitis B vaccine is now recommended for all adults in that age group, regardless of risk factors. Those 60 and above may also benefit from the vaccine, especially if they are at risk. Hepatitis B itself causes inflammation of the liver. While some people may have no symptoms, others who contract acute hepatitis B can develop symptoms that last for weeks, and sometimes as long as six months, such as fever, fatigue, loss of appetite and nausea. But the real risk in contracting hepatitis B is that it can stay in your body for the long term and lead to serious health problems such as liver damage, liver failure or liver cancer.

As always, check with your doctor about which vaccines they would recommend for you. If you have certain health conditions, it may not be a good idea for you to receive a certain vaccine, so let your doctor advise you, as they should be familiar with your long-term health needs.

The following are additional tips for maintaining a healthy immune system. Practice good hygiene. Reduce stress in your life, as it can significantly weaken your immune system. Get moving so your body can produce immune cells to fight off disease. Get good sleep, which also allows your body to fight off disease. Eat well. A balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables and whole grains can strengthen your body and support a healthy immune system.

As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the PCLC is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how you can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.