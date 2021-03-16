Affordable housing major focus in Columbus

In public comments last July, numerous residents described a frustrating home-buying experience.

“I have myself a handful of clients that I’ve been working with for months because the minute we see a house in that lower price bracket, it’s got six offers on it and it’s sold in a day. It’s a huge need,” Real Estate Agent Katy Allsman told the Telegram in 2020.

At Pinnacle Bank, Vice President of Real Estate Lending Hollie Olk is there with residents for those private moments in her office.

Olk added that what is affordable depends on the buyers who are looking.

“When people come in, and they’re talking to me about buying their first house, that’s one of the first things I ask them ... is ‘what does your budget let you afford for a home?’” she said. “'What number can we work with for your house payment?' The numbers that I can usually get them approved for are typically quite a bit higher, but it’s their budget.”

For example, $700 to $900 for the house payment is a low figure to include the real estate taxes, home insurance, repaying the mortgage loan and possibly mortgage insurance she explained.