Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, a village of around 400 in Boone County, has a school, a church, a few local shops and a very unique grocery store, Bethscheider's Market.

"You've got to have a grocery store," Owner Tom Bethscheider said.

His grandfather, Carl Bethscheider, opened the store in 1918, later passing it to Tom's father, Carroll, who passed it to Tom in 1975. Tom, of course, worked there for a while before becoming owner.

"I've been in it all my life, so I just kind of grew up with it. I was probably in grade school when I started. I've been here a long time," Tom said.

Tom and his wife, Chris, having run the store for 48 years, said they recently decided it was time to move on to the next stage of their lives, to travel and spend time with their family. Connor Spelic and his family, operators of Spelic's Market and Meats in Spalding, will be taking over the location.

"(We took) a chance to sell it and not lose having a grocery store in this town because a town needs a grocery store," Tom said.

Spelic said, upon hearing the Bethscheiders were looking to sell, he and his wife saw an opportunity to keep another small-town grocery store alive, for the same reason.

"My wife Alex and I have seen what happens to small towns when they lose a grocery store, we have a strong passion for keeping small towns together, shopping local because it seems like as soon as you lose schools, grocery stores, bars, it starts going down quick," Spelic said. "We want to keep it alive, keep the money local."

Over the years, Tom and Chris said, they've had some struggles, but powered through them. Not once did they think it would be the end, however. Chris said over the years, they did try several things to maybe boost traffic or income, but they all phased out after several years. No matter what, they would just try something new and see what stuck.

"We tried different things, like we had a gift shop, when that wasn't working so good, we had an ice cream shop with food," Chris said. "We had that for like nine years. You just keep trying new things."

While they had a crew they could depend on, they felt like it was time for them to move on and let somebody else take the reins as they aren't able to do all the things they once did, and getting workers who can do those things are getting scarce.

"There is a lot of competition and staffing is getting harder. We've been very fortunate we have very dependable help right now but as we get older, we need young guys to help us lift things and stuff and it’s harder to get that," Tom said.

Having spent their last day at the store on Feb. 25, Tom and Chris said they will now spend some of their free time visiting their family across the country.

"We'll do some traveling. We've got grandkids playing ball, we'll find something," Tom said.

"Our kids are all over. One's in Atlanta, one's in St. Petersburg, Florida, one's still here in Nebraska and we have a granddaughter in Portland, Oregon, so we have a lot of traveling," Chris said.

The grocery store, Spelic said, will reopen Feb. 28 but a lot of changes will come in the next few months as he merges it with his current system for Spelic's Market and Meats.

"We'll have a lot of lot of new items, deli-prepared meals, give it a little bit of a facelift, so to speak, a new front end scan system instead of the manual registers," Spelic said. "The building and store should look very different when we're done."

Tom and Chris agreed that they're thankful for all the support over the years and that the best part of the whole experience for them was the customers who came in every day and supported them and their business.

"The customers in this area, they're like family. You know their kids, we've seen all their families grow up," Chris said. "That's the hard part of leaving the business, it's kind of your social time too."