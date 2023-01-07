After all this time: Platte County Board of Supervisors bids farewell to James Scow and Fred Liss

In their respective three and one-term tenures on the Platte County Board of Supervisors, Jim Scow and Fred Liss brought many years of experience in accounting and highway management.

Liss, former Platte County Highway Superintendent, worked for the highway department for 32 years before running for the board of supervisors to represent district 1. He served 13 years as the superintendent during that time before his retirement in 2016. In 2018, Tom Martens withdrew from the race for the supervisor position, leaving a space for Liss.

"I didn't have any ambition one way or the other about it but a number of people in the district that I know encouraged me to put my name in the hat and run for office and I did," Liss said.

Naturally, having worked with the highway department for so long, Liss knew a lot of people in the Nebraska Department of Transportation, which proved useful on one of the biggest projects during his time with the board.

"An ongoing project that has been lingering for some time, the East 29th Avenue viaduct, I was involved with that from the beginning and I was able to help the current board out with my connections with the state department of roads, act as a liaison between the county and the department of roads with regards to that project," Liss said.

Scow, who represented District 3 from 2010 to 2022, said he ran at the suggestion of his late friend, Tom Kumpf.

"He was involved in local government in Platte County, got me started looking at office. I'm a retired CPA (Certified Professional Accountant) and while I was active we did an audit on the county record, so I had a chance to go back, look at files and find what we liked and what we thought could get better," Scow said.

Scow said in his time with the board, the communication between the board and the public improved quite a bit with the advent of many of their digital information channels. He added that communication is important in this position.

"We do a pretty good job of communication now, we have a website and we can get info out that way, but I think the biggest thing is we need to communicate with citizens to get their input as best as they can give to us that's easy for them to use and deal with," Scow said.

Liss said something similar in that one thing he learned in his time as supervisor was that communication was key when working with such direct contact with voters.

"The thing about county government is it's a grassroots effort and you have to maintain responsible communication between people there," Liss said. "That's more important than anything."

Communication in a different sense of the word, Scow said, was one of the biggest projects that he saw in the position, as the Joint Communications Center between Platte County and the city of Columbus was put in place during his time as supervisor.

"I think the service has improved significantly. The cost, maybe we didn't get the savings we were hoping for, but we are looking to do a better job of controlling cost as time goes on," Scow said.

Scow said his campaign was a little unconventional as he didn't accept any donations or spend anything on his run for the position other than administrative costs required to run. When he was elected, he said, an article about him informed the public well enough he didn't have to do any advertising.

"I never had to ask for donations, I never needed to accept. I ran three times and I had no opponent either of those times, the only money I spent is the amount to sign up for job," Scow said.