Ag industry struggling with obtaining equipment

Due to the seasonal nature of agricultural equipment buying and manufacturing, locally-owned implement makers and dealers only really began feeling the effects of pandemic-related supply chain issues at the end of 2020 and in the spring of 2021.

"It's becoming very difficult to get new equipment in, and that has started probably, for the most part, in the spring of this year and from then on," Mark Roberts of Benes Service in David City said.

A full service ag dealership, Benes sells new and used farm equipment and parts, but the problem persists for manufacturers further up the supply chain, at least as far as Gordon Kosch is concerned. Kosch is part of a family hay equipment manufacturing business in Columbus, the Kosch Company, which incorporated in 1947.

"We started seeing price increases coming on pretty hard before the end of (2020),” Kosch said. “Our product predominantly is used June, July, August and after that it starts to taper way off because they're done haying. Then we're in our planning stages, looking at what we're going to build and what we need to produce our product, and that's when we started seeing the extreme price increases on materials."

It’s not just the prices, though.

"It's the availability of components to put everything together," Roberts said. "It can be anything from raw materials to computers to tires to batteries. Any day you don't know what they're going to be short on to make something and put it together.”

It doesn’t seem to matter where a product comes from, either -- everything is delayed.

"We recently got some wheel hubs in that we had on order for more than a year," Kosch said. "Most of the wheel hubs come from China. What happened is, they got stuck on a boat out in the bay for several months."

Meanwhile, Kosch said cylinder orders have also been delayed from Columbus Hydraulics, which is located just a few miles away and is, of course, in the same bind.

The relationship with Columbus Hydraulics is unique because it’s a direct to manufacturer relationship. In most cases, Kosch said he is in contact with distributors, rather than other manufacturers.

"You have to be pretty large to go straight to the manufacturer," Kosch said.

Kosch suspects that those bigger companies are getting orders filled first, no matter how long smaller businesses may have been waiting in line. He thinks that’s what has happened with an order of gearboxes.

"There's a gearbox that is critical to our product,” Kosch said. “It was supposed to be here in February. They moved it to April, then they moved it to June. Well, in June we should've had our product to our dealers and end users.”

Kosch said his company is doing as much assembly as possible ahead of time, but without the inputs needed to finish, he has had to delay his own customers’ orders. That, of course, places strain on ag producers.

"A lot of equipment parts are getting short, and even...trucking companies are struggling for parts for their trucks to keep them running," Butler County farmer Daniel Hilger said during a Nov. 8 event at the Platte County Extension Office, 2715 13th St. in Columbus. "Those two things are going to be a major factor in the year to come, I think. How long that's going to last, I don't know. Hopefully not too long."

Kosch also acknowledged that CDL drivers are in short supply, which will pose problems whenever all of his products are finally ready to go out the door.

In the meantime, Kosch said his dealers aren’t canceling orders -- a good thing, because if they do, it will create a huge cash flow issue.

"When you look at what you owe on purchases and the possibility of order cancellations, it's kind of scary," Kosch said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

