Ag Society annual board meeting

"I went through 4-H. I've spent a lot of time out here. I loved being out here as a kid," Schultz said at the meeting.​

Schultz has three daughters, and two of them are already in 4-H. At the meeting, Schultz said he believes the Board is going in a good direction and wants to see that continue.

In addition to DuBray’s open District 4 seat, District 4 incumbent Jarad Drinnin ran for re-election to his second three-year term.

Drinnin was re-elected and newcomer Beau Klug will take over from DuBray.

Klug is a lifelong resident of Platte County and has been very involved with extension and the 4-H council.

"I spend a lot of time out here during the fair and helping with other things throughout the year and I just would offer my help as a board member and a leader in the Ag Society," Klug said at the meeting.​

Finally, two District 5 incumbents, Mike Cieloha and Gregg Melliger, were up for election.