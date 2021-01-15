Ag Society annual board meeting

An estimated 180 registered voters turned out on Wednesday night for the 2021 annual meeting of the Platte County Agricultural Society.
"This is probably the largest crowd I've seen in a while, so I appreciate the intentions to better the Ag Society and the fair as a whole," outgoing Ag Society Board Member John DuBray said at the meeting.
Ag Society General Manager Brian Palmer told the Telegram the attendance at the annual meetings has been between 20 and 40 people over each of the last eight years.
The Ag Society met Wednesday to go over a recent audit performed by the Nebraska State Auditor's Office, share various committee reports and vote on seven open positions on the 15-member board.
District 1 incumbent Lance Schmidt and District 2 incumbent Paul Wilke each ran unopposed for a second three-year term.
Board Members DuBray and Jeremy Janssen, having both finished out their second three-year term on the board, were prevented from running again by board policy, leaving their District 3 and 4 seats open to newcomers.
Travis Schultz, who was born and raised in Platte County, won the District 3 election. Schultz will take over from Janssen and begin his first three-year term on the Board.
"I went through 4-H. I've spent a lot of time out here. I loved being out here as a kid," Schultz said at the meeting.
Schultz has three daughters, and two of them are already in 4-H. At the meeting, Schultz said he believes the Board is going in a good direction and wants to see that continue.
In addition to DuBray’s open District 4 seat, District 4 incumbent Jarad Drinnin ran for re-election to his second three-year term.
Drinnin was re-elected and newcomer Beau Klug will take over from DuBray.
Klug is a lifelong resident of Platte County and has been very involved with extension and the 4-H council.
"I spend a lot of time out here during the fair and helping with other things throughout the year and I just would offer my help as a board member and a leader in the Ag Society," Klug said at the meeting.
Finally, two District 5 incumbents, Mike Cieloha and Gregg Melliger, were up for election.
Milliger was re-elected to serve his second three-year term. Cielocha was appointed by the board in 2020 to fill a vacancy left by Vaughn Blum. On Wednesday, Cielocha ran for and won the election to serve his first full, three-year term on the board.
On Wednesday, the Ag Society also named Arnold Stuthman this year's new member of the Platte County Ag Society Hall of Fame.
Stuthman will be formally recognized at the 2021 Rural Recognition Banquet if it is not canceled due to COVID-19 like last year.
Meanwhile, Craig Kubicek with the Nebraska State Auditor's Office presented the Ag Society audit for the period of Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020.
Kubicek said the Board has resolved several of the issues brought up in last year's audit.
"Last year we had several issues with the bylaws and constitution. This year a lot of those were cleared up," Kubicek said at the meeting.
Kubicek called the remaining issues in the audit minor.
According to the audit, increased documentation and further detail added to the Board's constitution, bylaws and employee handbook will likely take care of the other remaining items.
"(There were) several improvements from last year, some things that carried over from last year that still need to be cleaned up. But I think overall there was improvement,” Kubicek said at the meeting.