Ag tour canceled but not completely over

Sept. 24 agribusiness meeting

Various Columbus area community members and business leaders sit around a table in the back of Stack 'N Steak, 3208 23rd St. in Columbus, for a Sept. 24 morning meeting of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce agribusiness committee.

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce's Ag Tour may have been canceled this year, but it's not the end of the event's life.

"The Chamber is very committed to agriculture -- it's Nebraska's largest industry and a very, very large industry for Columbus, along with all of our other industries," Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said on Friday afternoon.

The Ag Tour usually features several stops at various local ag and ag-adjacent companies and has been well-attended in the past by various local educators and government representatives.

The 2020 Ag Tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Chamber's agribusiness committee -- which helps organize the Ag Tour -- was hoping to hold it again this year on Oct. 13. Then, on Oct. 11, the Chamber announced the cancellation of the 2021 Tour.

"A lot of things didn't go our way between stop availability and timing and the things going on in Lincoln that pushed it to begin with," Brunswick said.

When the committee members initially began planning for the tour -- which is usually held in September -- they tried pushing it back to October to allow for the Nebraska Legislature's special session on redistricting, which took all of September.

"With the redistricting special session because we thought we may be able to get more senators," Agribusiness Committee Member and Columbus Pinnacle Bank Senior Vice President Brad Christensen said at the committee's Sept. 24 meeting.

Tuls Dairy stop on 2017 Ag Tour

Tuls Dairy controller Brett Rusher talks during the 2017 Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Tour. The Tour is usually held in September and, after trying to push it back to October this year, the Chamber ultimately canceled the event.

But moving the tour to October created other challenges.

"From there we were getting into harvest and the timing just didn't work out," Brunswick said.

Meanwhile, as Christensen noted at another agribusiness committee meeting earlier in the year, pushing the date later into the school year could have made it more difficult for local educators to attend.

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have also played a factor in the difficulty of organizing stops for the Tour this year. For example, Brunswick said, the local Archer Daniels Midland corn processing plant is usually a stop on the Tour, but the company has been restricted by COVID-19 precautions and protocols.

Although this year's Ag Tour was canceled, the agribusiness committee is still moving full steam ahead on other projects. Among them is Associate Nebraska State Climatologist Al Dutcher's annual presentation on the possible climate for the upcoming year.

"Al Dutcher will be here in our office," Brunswick said.

Brunswick said Dutcher is intent on making it to the Chamber, 753 33rd Ave. in Columbus, for an in-person appearance at noon on Dec. 14. Last year, Dutcher did his talk over Zoom.

"We are still going to make it a hybrid event," Christensen said at the Sept. 24 meeting. "I think last year we had amazing turnout because you could Zoom in from your office, people didn't have to travel."

Brunswick said the Chamber will also record Dutcher's presentation for those who can't attend.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

