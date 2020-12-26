Aging gracefully: Know what to expect

While we can't stop the aging process, understanding what we might face along the way can help ease our transitions. Just how should you expect to feel as you age? The answer is different for everyone.

Your family health history, lifestyle and self-image contribute to your overall health. Still, at about middle age, the body begins to change gradually. You may need to turn up the volume on the TV to hear better or increase the font size on your digital devices. You may notice changes to your body, such as accumulating more fat and losing lean muscle, or thinning or graying hair.

Mind over matter

Getting older doesn't mean you have to accept feeling older. How you feel emotionally is essential to helping you age gracefully. Having a positive attitude, staying engaged with friends and loved ones and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can do wonders for your mental growth and spiritual happiness, helping you truly enjoy your golden years.

To stay youthful, strive for constant self-improvement of your body, mind and spirit. Your chronological age shouldn't determine how young and good you really feel. The following lists offer some guidelines about what you should – and shouldn't – accept as a part of natural aging.