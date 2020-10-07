Agribusiness Committee looks to 2021

Although COVID-19 took the wheels off the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee’s normally eventful season between March and September, the group hopes to come back better than ever in 2021.
The Agribusiness Committee has been meeting for decades. Its members are those close to the agricultural business dealings in Columbus – bankers, retailers, manufacturers and producers.
“We are the liaison for the Chamber of Commerce to connect with the ag community and help showcase the impact ag has on our community,” committee Chairman and Pinnacle Bank Senior Vice President of Agriculture and Commercial Lending Brad Christensen told the Telegram.
Last Friday morning, members of the committee met in person for breakfast at Stack 'N Steak Family Restaurant, 3208 23rd St. It was the group’s first in-person meeting in six months since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them apart in March.
COVID-19 also forced the committee to cancel its big community events this year.
“The Rural Recognition Banquet would have been in March – that got canceled,” Christensen said.
The committee’s Businessman’s Breakfast at the Platte County Fair was also a no-go this year, as was the Columbus Days ag lunch. Its September agriculture tour was also nixed because of the pandemic.
Christensen said the committee has tried to use the downtime to rethink parts of its approach to community engagement.
“We’re really trying to look at the future of how our committee can get more people engaged but also do a better job of showcasing ag,” Christensen said.
Part of that will be trying to hold meetings at different times, Christensen said, whether at noon or in the morning. Christensen also mentioned the possibility of hybrid meetings, where people can attend in person or on Zoom.
“We had a survey done by a lot of our Chamber members, but also some other producers, that said what they would like to see us do. Overwhelmingly the result was to have more guest speakers on topics that are current to the ag economy and ag industry,” Christensen said.
He said people who filled out the survey also indicated an interest in having more hands-on opportunities to interact with the local agriculture industry.
“Like, let’s host an event at one of the ag businesses. Let’s try to get the people in person, let’s try to really focus and give examples – I want to see the dairy barn, I want to see the hog barn, I want to see the crops,” Christensen said.
Dale Rosendahl, of Rosendahl Farms Seed & Feed, has been involved with the committee for over 10 years.
Aside from fostering communication and business relationships in agribusiness, Rosendahl said the committee works to promote understanding about how the agriculture sector interacts with industries not explicitly linked to agriculture.
For instance, Rosendahl said, the Agribusiness Committee has recently been working to expand its reach by promoting collaborations with members of the Chamber’s Transportation Committee. As the committee heads into 2021, Christensen said the goal is to refocus on the importance of ag to various elements of the community in and around Columbus.
“The guys that are growing the corn and raising the animals out here for food – unless their story is communicated, it doesn’t grow and push the economy and promote the industry,” Rosendahl said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
