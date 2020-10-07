Agribusiness Committee looks to 2021

Christensen said the committee has tried to use the downtime to rethink parts of its approach to community engagement.

“We’re really trying to look at the future of how our committee can get more people engaged but also do a better job of showcasing ag,” Christensen said.

Part of that will be trying to hold meetings at different times, Christensen said, whether at noon or in the morning. Christensen also mentioned the possibility of hybrid meetings, where people can attend in person or on Zoom.

“We had a survey done by a lot of our Chamber members, but also some other producers, that said what they would like to see us do. Overwhelmingly the result was to have more guest speakers on topics that are current to the ag economy and ag industry,” Christensen said.

He said people who filled out the survey also indicated an interest in having more hands-on opportunities to interact with the local agriculture industry.

“Like, let’s host an event at one of the ag businesses. Let’s try to get the people in person, let’s try to really focus and give examples – I want to see the dairy barn, I want to see the hog barn, I want to see the crops,” Christensen said.