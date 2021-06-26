 Skip to main content
Agribusiness committee talks fair and other events
luncheon

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Membership and Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer, middle, listens as Chamber Agribusiness Committee member Brad Christensen talks about an upcoming luncheon at the Platte County Fair during Friday's Agribusiness Committee meeting.

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a busy summer as several events will be in store for visitors and residents in the next few months.

Members of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce's Agribusiness Committee talked during its Friday morning meeting about the upcoming happenings.

One of the bigger events will be the committee's annual agribusiness breakfast, which will be at 7 a.m. on July 8 at the Platte County Fair at Ag Park, 822 15th St. The fair runs from July 7-11.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick and University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents’ Jim Pillen are the planned speakers.

Although Pillen is currently running for governor, Chamber Agribusiness Committee Member and Columbus Pinnacle Bank Senior Vice President Brad Christensen said Pillen’s speech won’t be about his campaign or politics.

“(It’ll be) from his travels (and) what he has seen in Nebraska,” Christensen said, adding Pillen could talk about topics related to COVID-19 or University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “… I think Jim will do a good job adding something about that.”

Brunswick said Pillen’s speech will be similar to the one he gave at the Cattlemen’s Ball earlier this month.

2020 4-H auction

4-H participants and their families gathered at Ag Park last year for the livestock auction that concluded the 2020 Platte County Fair. This year's fair - slated for July 7-11, 2021 - is being planned as a public event.

Meanwhile, Brunswick will be speaking as he's fairly new to the area. He took on the chamber of commerce president role in early March.

Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken will also provide an update on the 4-H program, Christensen said.

Christensen said while most of the breakfast is set, some details need to be ironed out before the event.

The Platte County Fair will have several happenings, such as Moore’s Greater Show, free family bingo, kiddie tractor pull, mutton busting and more.

Meanwhile, the chamber has a lot more events in store for the summer.

Red, White, KaBoom! will start at 10 p.m. on July 3 as an aerial-only show launching from Columbus High School. Music, which will be linked with the fireworks show, will be broadcast on KLIR.

Later this summer, Columbus Days - which will be Dr. Seuss themed - will be held Aug. 13-15 at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus. Some of the happenings will consist of the Columbus Barbecue Classic, live music, a corn hole tournament, baby contest, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, a car show, a parade, beer garden and more.

Ag Park 2020

The 2021 Platte County Fair is slated for June 7-11. On Friday, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee talked about the luncheon it will hold on July 8. 

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Membership and Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer said during the agribusiness meeting that the Columbus Days committee is making progress on finalizing the event.

Also, the Columbus Area United Way Lazy River Duck Run, a color run, turtle races and the running of the Frankfurter wiener dog races will be on tap.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

