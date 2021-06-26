Agribusiness committee talks fair and other events

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a busy summer as several events will be in store for visitors and residents in the next few months.

Members of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce's Agribusiness Committee talked during its Friday morning meeting about the upcoming happenings.

One of the bigger events will be the committee's annual agribusiness breakfast, which will be at 7 a.m. on July 8 at the Platte County Fair at Ag Park, 822 15th St. The fair runs from July 7-11.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick and University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents’ Jim Pillen are the planned speakers.

Although Pillen is currently running for governor, Chamber Agribusiness Committee Member and Columbus Pinnacle Bank Senior Vice President Brad Christensen said Pillen’s speech won’t be about his campaign or politics.