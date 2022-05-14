AKRS expansion to help better serve customers

AKRS Equipment Solutions is hoping that its new facility – slated to possibly open next year – will help the business better serve its customers, according to Store Manager Eric Semin.

AKRS is a full-line John Deere dealership that has 27 locations throughout the Midwest; almost all of which are in Nebraska. The current location is along Highway 15 on the north end of David City. In January, AKRS announced plans to build a new 40,000 square foot facility in town. The new building will be located just north of the current location.

The David City location offers a variety of services and a diverse product line, said Semin. A lot of their business is parts and service, and equipment for large ag, smaller construction equipment and lawn and garden products for small ag, he added. AKRS also sells other product lines that John Deere might not normally keep in stock.

“We'd like to kind of say we have solutions for every field whether that field is a baseball field or a farming field or your backyard might be a field to you,” Semin said. “We have a lot of different options for a lot of different customers.”

AKRS has been in David City for quite a few years, Semin noted, and it’s been at its current facility since the 1970s. The new site will be on the north end of town.

“It'll be significantly larger than what we have and capable of supporting our customers the way that we need to,” he said. “As the equipment gets larger and technology improves, we also have to upgrade our assets and our facility to match that growth.”

The majority of their equipment has technology. Their combines have about 15 computers on it, he said.

According to Semin, the new facility will allow the business to operate more efficiently when taking care of customers’ equipment and repairs.

“We'll be able to stock more efficiently with our parts departments. …Primarily our major focus is in the shop and service area,” Semin said. “Majority of our building is focused around allowing our technicians and our customers to really have a good space for us to get stuff in, get it taken care of and get it back to them so they have limited downtime. That's their biggest challenge is downtime. And if we can keep them in the field working instead of in our facility then we're doing our job the right way.”

Parts Manager Doug Schmid agreed.

“The big thing that we're looking at, that I think is going to help the most, probably is storage for parts,” Schmid said. “…We've got this part storage back here, we've got some out in warehouse, but we've got our parts kind of scattered all over the place right now.”

Having all of the parts in one place will be a tremendous help, Schmid added.

“I'm looking forward to that, where we won't have to stack parts on top of each other and they'll be just so much easier to find and that much easier to organize,” he said.

“We'll be able to increase our part numbers quite a bit. So then we'll be able to have a lot better availability for the customers.”

Generally the repairs that are serviced at the business are big jobs that take longer, Semin said. For repairs with a short turnaround, AKRS has a fleet of service vehicles that will go to the customer’s farm or field.

Like other businesses, there have been some supply chain issues at AKRS but not as bad as other places, Semin commented.

“We have been blessed our company is strong enough that we've been able to lean on some of our other facilities maybe have pieces and parts or equipment that we need in order to help cover our customers and keep them going,” Semin said.

Schmid said there are usually a few parts they will have to order that they will have trouble getting but, most of the time, it can be obtained.

“Sometimes we have to hunt and we have to call other dealerships outside of our AKRES dealership and try to recover parts that way,” Schmid added. “…You have to call quite a few dealers sometimes before they'll get the part out, that everybody's looking for the same part.”

Semin said that the supply chain issues have to “slow down at some point.” Demand has been high, he added, and a lot of people are looking to buy a wide range of things – equipment, cars, etc.

“Having issues getting the product and having increased demand has probably amplified the situation a little bit more than maybe we're used to,” he said. “Demand will back down at some point in time, the supply chain will ramp up a little bit more at some point in time -- it'll even out.”

During the April 13 interview, Semin said crews started moving dirt that week at the new location.

“The supply chain could cause us problems. We don't know exactly what some of that looks like,” Semin said. “We're kind of hoping that we'll be in our new facility by this time next year, so spring of 2023. That's assuming everything falls into place.”

Semin noted the excitement surrounding the new facility. It’s always a challenge finding help, he added, and this will benefit both AKRS and the David City community at large.

“We're pretty confident that having a top of the line facility that has air-conditioned shop and heated floors and overhead cranes … (is) going to attract some employees to maybe look at our community and maybe think that this would be a great place to come work – buy a home, go to the schools,” Semin said. “It's definitely going to be a positive. I think everybody's going to be very pleased when they see what the facility finally looks like and what it's going to bring to the community.”

David City is also seeing other development as well for potential housing and a large soybean processing facility near town.

“I think you will see some really large growth out there on the north edge of town in the town of David City,” Schmid added.

