Aksarben Mortgage celebrates its Columbus location

Aksarben Mortgage officially celebrated its expansion into the Columbus community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Aug. 25.

Nick Zwiebel, co-owner of the business, co-founded Aksarben Mortgage with other co-owner John Major several years ago in Omaha. These days, the mortgage firm also has locations in Lincoln, Kearney and Columbus. Aksarben moved to the Parkway Plaza, 4471 41st Ave. in Columbus, in 2021.

Zwiebel said the business focuses on residential mortgage loans for first time homebuyers, repeat homebuyers and anyone looking to refinance, build and buy investment properties or second homes.

Columbus was a good location to expand to, he noted.

“It's growing and our goal was … with Omaha and Lincoln [we were] trying to go further out west. Columbus is just a great market,” Zwiebel said.

Aksarben Mortgage Loan Originator Leslie Larson said the market in Columbus has been up and down.

“Especially for rates, they were lower at the beginning of the year,” said Larson, who was voted Best Loan Officer in the Best of Columbus competition. “It's been a little bit higher, but we always like to say you marry the house and date the rate. So it's a great time still to buy. I think a lot of people are hesitant of doing that right now. But houses are still appreciating.”

Zwiebel added that things have been going well so far and Aksarben Mortgage has been met with a positive response.

“We have a lot of different products we can offer. We can shop around to many different lenders so we're not stuck to just one bank or mortgage company,” Zwiebel said, noting that each bank or mortgage company has their own specialization.

“We find several different banks and mortgage companies that we've partnered with to be able to help people with their goals and what they're trying to accomplish; whether financial goals when it comes to purchasing a house, or refinancing or building or new construction. A lot of companies are really kind of boxed in they only want to offer one set of products or one set of guidelines where with Aksarben, we have many different banks and mortgage companies that we partner with.”

Notably there are a variety of options available to someone who wants to purchase a home, Zwiebel said.

“Sometimes we can find different products to help you if you didn't think you can get approved before might be able to get approval from Aksarben Mortgage,” Zwiebel said, noting there are programs available that traditional banks may not have access to.

Larson noted they can also work with less than ideal credit scores.

“Just helping people having that second, third opinion, and just different options out there and ultimately get into that house that they may not have to wait as long as they thought,” Zwiebel said. “Some people when we speak with him or meet with them, they think they have to save up for years and, they're like 'I don't know if we're ever going to be able to buy a house' and then after speaking with Leslie or (Aksarben Mortgage Loan Originator) Guadalupe (Arcos), they found out 'Oh, we in fact can buy a house now.'”

The Columbus crew has also been enjoying being located in the Parkway Plaza.

“There's never a dull moment,” Larson said. “If you don't go home with a smile on your face; I don't think I've ever had. It's fun to come to work.”