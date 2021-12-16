 Skip to main content
Al Dutcher breaks down what to expect in 2022

Al Dutcher at Chamber of Commerce Dec. 14, 2021

Associate Nebraska State Climatologist Al Dutcher speaks at noon on Tuesday during his annual visit to the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave. in Columbus. For the last few years, Dutcher has made a December appearance in Columbus at the behest of the Chamber’s agribusiness committee to provide a speculative weather outlook for the coming year.

During his annual weather outlook talk at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Associate Nebraska State Climatologist Al Dutcher said that, given current predictions, people in this part of the country are more likely to be contending with excessive moisture during the 2022 growing season, at least until August.

In the shorter term, Dutcher expects to see more active weather heading into this part of the country.

“We’ve had three blizzards now in the Dakotas and Minnesota this winter,” Dutcher said. “We don’t just get three blizzards and everything just stops – generally, those start to head southward…come January. That should be your warning now that we’re most likely going to see something like that before this winter’s over, if not multiple times.”

Dutcher added that atmospheric river events have started unusually early this year.

A page on the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website defines atmospheric river events as columns of vapor that move with the weather and release heavy precipitation.

"While atmospheric rivers are responsible for great quantities of rain that can produce flooding, they also contribute to beneficial increases in snowpack," the page said.

The storm systems that have just passed through or are headed for this area are examples of atmospheric river weather events, Dutcher said.

“The last time we’ve seen such active weather at this point with these atmospheric river events was the 2018-2019 winter, and we know what happened here in the 2019 spring," Dutcher said.

Weather outlook talk at Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce

Local community members listen to Climatologist Al Dutcher on Tuesday at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. Dutcher said people can keep an eye out for more weather outlook reports from him in the coming months at nsco.unl.edu/articles.

That doesn’t mean Dutcher is calling for a spring flood on par with the one seen in 2019, though. If the area is to ward off extensive flooding, keeping the ground unfrozen will be essential.

“(That way) we can get the melting going on and get (the moisture) into the profile, get a benefit from it and not cause the flooding issues,” Dutcher said. “We can ice up and we can have melt off and still have flooding but not to the extent of 2019 as long as the profile intervenes and it’s not frozen up, so it can absorb some of that moisture.”

Recent predictions by the United States federal government’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) have left Nebraska in a toss-up area where there are equal chances of having a warmer-than-usual and colder-than-usual winter. The CPC is, however, expecting a warmer-than-usual spring in this part of the country. If that bears out, Dutcher said, Nebraska may be in for a record season of corn production.

“If we’re going to see problems with next year’s crop, it’s probably going to be the soybeans that are going to be impacted by late season dryness,” Dutcher said.

National production shouldn’t be impacted negatively overall, though, Dutcher said.

Dutcher stressed that prediction is made assuming there are normal market conditions, which have been absent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Dutcher December 2021

Al Dutcher gives his weather outlook talk for 2022 at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Given current predictions, Dutcher said this part of the country is likely in for a wet season.

“We’re not in normal conditions during COVID, so when I say national production I have no idea what nitrogen costs or any of that other stuff is going to be like this spring,” Dutcher said. “I can’t make you a forecast because I’m not an economist. … We could have perfect weather conditions and still have a big yield reduction if guys can’t afford to put the nitrogen on.”

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

