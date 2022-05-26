Albion farmer nominated for award

John Krohn, who farms with his family west of Albion, has been nominated for the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ “Nebraska Outstanding Water Conservation Award.”

The award is presented annually to an individual, group, business or community that demonstrates proper management of water in a manner prescribed to be in accordance with capabilities and economics of the resource. Winners exemplify the use of practices that protect and enhance the long-term sustainability, including both quality and quantity of water resources.

Krohn raises corn and soybeans on land west of Albion, some of which has been in the family for more than 120 years. The Krohns’ conservation activities include wide use of no-till farming, and the use of cover crops. He farms with his wife, Sheena; mother, Cheryl; father, Charlie; and sister, Susan – along with children Kasey, Annie and Caleb. Krohn is a member of the Nebraska Corn Board and serves as Director of District 7 (Boyd, Holt, Antelope, Garfield, Wheeler, Boone, Platte, Valley, Greeley and Nance counties). Krohn is also involved with several stakeholder groups at the Lower Loup NRD; the agency nominated Krohn for the award.

The winner of the award will be announced at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ Annual Fall Conference in September in Kearney.

“I want the planet to be better when I leave here than it was when I arrived, and I want it better so my children have this land to farm,” Krohn said. “I want them to have abundant, clean water – we need to protect it now, so we have it forever.”

