Albion man arrested following drug investigation

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance of the SNARE Drug Task Force, Merrick County Sheriff’s Office and Central City Police Department, has arrested two people as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The investigation resulted in the location of several controlled substances in traffic stops in central Nebraska.

The first traffic stop occurred in Central City, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 145 grams of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone pills, alprazolam pills, dextroamphetamine pills, liquid methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Jake Spiegel, 41, of Albion, was arrested for several drug-related charges.

The second traffic stop occurred in Chapman, at approximately 12 a.m. Monday. Investigators located 183 grams of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana, unknown liquids and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Cheryl Gonzales, 42, of Spencer, was arrested for several drug-related charges.

Both Spiegel and Gonzales were lodged in Merrick County Jail.

