All about antibiotics: Squash 'superbug' infections

You've probably heard superbug infections are on the rise because of antibiotic resistance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections, resulting in more than 35,000 deaths, in 2019. For perspective, there were at least 2 million antibiotic-resistant infections and at least 23,000 deaths in 2013. Preventive measures and appropriate antibiotic use are two tools we can use in the fight against antibiotic-resistant infections. Columbus Community Hospital is working hard to protect you, but there are also things you can do to help protect your health and your family’s health.

When to Use Antibiotics

Bacteria and viruses are the two main types of germs. Most bacteria don't hurt you — some even help digest food. But other bacteria cause diseases such as strep throat, urinary tract infections, wound and skin infections, many types of pneumonia and some ear infections.

Antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections. Today, there are hundreds of antibiotics, most tailored to treat a specific kind of bacterial infection.

In contrast, viruses can't be treated with antibiotics. Smaller than bacteria, these tiny germs make you sick when they invade and reproduce in healthy cells. Viruses cause many illnesses, including colds, coughs, most ear infections and flu (influenza and stomach flu). It's hard to tell if an illness is caused by a bacteria or virus, though, so consult your doctor.

Tips for taking antibiotics

Don't ask for an antibiotic if your doctor says you don't need it. If you have a viral infection, avoid antibiotics. They won't help.

Take your medicine as prescribed. Ask your doctor or pharmacist what to do if you miss a dose.

Finish taking your medicine even if you feel better (take all the doses to kill all the bacteria).

Don't take old medications or someone else's medicine.

Protect yourself

Always handle, prepare, store, cook and refrigerate food correctly, and keep hands, utensils and food preparation areas clean to avoid foodborne illness.

Don't let raw meat, poultry and fish — or their juices — come into contact with other foods.

Stay home from work and keep your child home from school when sick.

Get vaccinated. Ask your doctor which immunizations you and your family should receive.

Wash your hands thoroughly, using soap and water for 10 to 30 seconds, or an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water aren't available.

Columbus Community Hospital is using comprehensive programs to keep you and your loved ones safe, including infectious disease surveillance and risk assessment, infection control, hand washing protocols, isolation procedures and environmental cleaning and disinfection.

Self-help for colds

Your immune system might fight off some viruses before they make you sick, but sometimes, you just have to let them run their course. If you or a family member has a cold, you can get relief by:

Drinking plenty of fluids.

Resting.

Using a cool mist vaporizer or humidifier.

Spraying saline nose solution to soothe dry nasal passages.

Taking a fever-reducing medicine, when needed.

Drinking warm water with lemon and honey, eating ice chips or using a sore throat spray or lozenges (don't give lozenges to young children because of choking hazards).

Contact your doctor if symptoms become worse or last a long time.

Josh Jaeger, PharmD, is the director of pharmacy at Columbus Community Hospital.

