All Columbus school districts ending mask requirement by summer

The start of the 2020-2021 school year saw students and staff alike wearing masks, but starting next month, all three Columbus school districts will have lifted that requirement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say that fully vaccinated individuals can resume pre-COVID-19 pandemic activities without mask-wearing or social distancing, except when required by local regulations, according to its website.

Lakeview Community Schools appears to have been the first to make the decision. Masks became optional for both students and staff starting April 30, according to Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas.

“It was great to provide a ‘normal’ environment for our students during the last month (of) school,” Plas said Wednesday. “It really helped give a boost of hope and happiness leading up to summer break!”

Masks will not be required for summer activities either, he noted.

Requiring mask coverings this past school year went as well as it could have gone, Plas added.