All Columbus school districts ending mask requirement by summer

The start of the 2020-2021 school year saw students and staff alike wearing masks, but starting next month, all three Columbus school districts will have lifted that requirement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say that fully vaccinated individuals can resume pre-COVID-19 pandemic activities without mask-wearing or social distancing, except when required by local regulations, according to its website.
Lakeview Community Schools appears to have been the first to make the decision. Masks became optional for both students and staff starting April 30, according to Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas.
“It was great to provide a ‘normal’ environment for our students during the last month (of) school,” Plas said Wednesday. “It really helped give a boost of hope and happiness leading up to summer break!”
Masks will not be required for summer activities either, he noted.
Requiring mask coverings this past school year went as well as it could have gone, Plas added.
“Our students, staff, parents and patrons were willing to do whatever it took to continue in-person education and limit the quarantines of our students,” Plas said. “We really appreciated everyone’s flexibility, understanding, grace and patience during what was a very difficult school year with all new and constantly changing health regulations.”
In a press release dated May 13, Scotus Central Catholic President Jeff Ohnoutka announced that face coverings would be optional starting May 14 at all four Catholic schools – the three elementary schools and Scotus.
As for Columbus Public Schools, masks will still be required through the end of the current school year.
“We're going to lift our mask mandate on June 1,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said. “So we're going get through next week and graduation and then we'll start our summer school activities with both summer school academic classes, and summer weights and conditioning as masks being optional.”
CPS will be recommending mask wearing for those who are not fully vaccinated but that won’t be a requirement, Loeffelholz added.
According to a CPS press release, the decision to lift the mask mandate was made at a May 17 school board meeting.
“We look forward to a smooth transition into the fall semester without a mask mandate if our community continues to make great progress in low COVID positive cases,” the press release said, noting that it’s the district’s responsibility to provide a safe learning environment for its approximate 4,000 students and 650 employees.
Similar to Plas, Loeffelholz noted that the students adjusted well with the mask mandate throughout the school year.
“Our kids have done a tremendous job of complying with that throughout the whole school year. But I'll be honest … since April 1, when the CDC has started to relax some things, it's been harder,” Loeffelholz said.
It’s been more difficult for adults to adjust to mask-wearing, he added, but it’s helped to keep students and staff in school.
“…Adults, even myself included, are tired of wearing them but we're going to get through the school year, and it's worked for us, and we haven't had to have a shutdown,” Loeffelholz said. “Once we get through the school year, we'll go to that optional piece, and then we'll reevaluate for the fall.”
