All East-Central counties in blue - or elevated - risk level

All four counties in the East-Central District Health Department’s jurisdiction are now in the blue – or elevated – portion of the department’s COVID-19 risk dial.
Previously, Platte County had been remaining in the yellow – or moderate – section of the dial since at least the East-Central (ECDHD) April 9 situation update.
The ECDHD’s May 7 situation update, which is released weekly and reports COVID data from the previous week, indicates the number of total cases in the entire health district increased from 6,705 to 6,722. But, the report says, the number of new cases within a seven-day period decreased from 37 to 17.
The May 7 update also shows a decrease in the 14-day incidence per 100 thousand and in new COVID-19 hospital admission in both East-Central’s district and the state of Nebraska.
“One new COVID-19 death was reported in Platte County,” the situation update states. “The Platte County resident was less than 65 years of age.”
Among vaccinated residents in the ECDHD district, no known COVID-19-related hospitalizations or fatalities have occurred, according to the May 7 report.
In Platte County alone, the number of new cases within a seven-day period decreased from 27 to 11 and the 14-day average incidence per 100 thousand was reported at 6.64.
A total of 15,596 eligible ECDHD residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the May 7 situation update, which is 38.6% of East-Central’s target goal. For Nebraska as a whole, 47.3% of the total eligible population has been fully vaccinated.
Information publicly available from East-Central says fully vaccinated people can start enjoying pre-pandemic activities, such as visiting an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum, attending a full-capacity worship service or partaking in an indoor exercise class.
For unvaccinated persons, doing things such as visiting a salon, visiting indoor museums and attending a small, indoor gathering is considered less safe.
The least safe activities include things like going to an indoor movie theater, singing in an indoor choir or going to a crowded outdoor event like a concert, according to ECDHD.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who are vaccinated can gather or conduct activities outside without a mask except in certain crowded settings. The CDC also says on its website that mask wearing should still be followed in indoor public settings, gathering inside with an unvaccinated person who is vulnerable to COVID-19 and/or gathering indoors with unvaccinated individuals – including children – from other households.
Contact The Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.