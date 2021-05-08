All East-Central counties in blue - or elevated - risk level

All four counties in the East-Central District Health Department’s jurisdiction are now in the blue – or elevated – portion of the department’s COVID-19 risk dial.

Previously, Platte County had been remaining in the yellow – or moderate – section of the dial since at least the East-Central (ECDHD) April 9 situation update.

The ECDHD’s May 7 situation update, which is released weekly and reports COVID data from the previous week, indicates the number of total cases in the entire health district increased from 6,705 to 6,722. But, the report says, the number of new cases within a seven-day period decreased from 37 to 17.

The May 7 update also shows a decrease in the 14-day incidence per 100 thousand and in new COVID-19 hospital admission in both East-Central’s district and the state of Nebraska.

“One new COVID-19 death was reported in Platte County,” the situation update states. “The Platte County resident was less than 65 years of age.”

Among vaccinated residents in the ECDHD district, no known COVID-19-related hospitalizations or fatalities have occurred, according to the May 7 report.

