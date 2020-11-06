All ECDHD counties in red risk level, new hospitalizations record set

Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties are now all in the red level of risk, as the health district set a new record of hospitalizations.

There have been 20 deaths in the health district, with six pending death certificates.

A red on the risk dial means there is a “Severe COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak”, according to the Nov. 6 East-Central District Health Department’s situation update. This means there is “widespread community or regional transmission of COVID-19.”

The significant increase in positive cases and people with symptoms can potentially overwhelm the local healthcare system, the update noted, and can mean there is an inadequate capacity to test critical workers and conduct contract tracing.

Residents are asked to “Stay at home unless essential personnel traveling for work, or general public acquiring medical care or food,” according to the update.

Face coverings should be worn outside of the home and near others and residents should frequently wash hands.

There are currently 22 COVID-19 hospitalizations and three available ICU beds.