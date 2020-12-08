All in the family: Columbus man taking over craft shows from mother, grandmother

The pandemic and safety are certainly on the organizers’ minds. Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures and Columbus’ mask mandate will be followed accordingly, Pohlman noted.

“It worked out pretty good with our Thanksgiving show. Everybody who came in did wear a mask,” she said. “We don’t have as many spaces as everything is spaced out – there will be 6 feet between where the vendors sit and where the customer stands. We will be social distancing. Each booth will have hand sanitizer and masks will be worn.”

Creative Crafters Promotions has historically been putting on shows in March, November and December every year for at least the last two decades. Pohlman acknowledged this weekend’s show, which will run 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, will be bittersweet. But, she’s excited about her grandson taking the reins.

“I’m kind of sad this is my last show as promoter, but I’ll still be behind the scenes and setting up a booth at each show,” said Pohlman, who sells Tupperware. “I’m 75. (My grandson) was 6 when he first started coming out to the mall. He grew up with a lot of the vendors that have been there for years. I think he’ll do fine. He has some good ideas.”