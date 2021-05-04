All of the lights: Night to Shine dazzles with weekend family event

When Night to Shine Committee member Tom Goc looked around Ag Park this weekend, he said he couldn’t help but smile.

He said that was because he saw individuals with physical or developmental special needs having such a fun time at Family Fun, Food and Lights. He added many of those folks were able to see old friends from previous Night to Shine events.

“It was neat to see those relationships rekindled,” Goc said. “There were so many smiles. It was so much fun. It turned out to be a really good event.”

Night to Shine held Family Fun, Food and Lights on Friday and Saturday. It primarily consisted of a walk-through light show. There were also food trucks, hayrack rides, a small petting zoo and outdoor games and activities, along with a car show on Saturday.

People with physical or developmental special needs had their own timeslot for the fun on Friday afternoon before the event opened to the public later that same day.

Family Fun, Food and Lights was also preceded by a Thursday fundraiser for Night to Shine by U.S. 30 Speedway.

In total, around $4,600 was raised over the three days, said Night to Shine Committee Chairwoman Amber Stary.