All of the lights: Night to Shine dazzles with weekend family event

When Night to Shine Committee member Tom Goc looked around Ag Park this weekend, he said he couldn’t help but smile.
He said that was because he saw individuals with physical or developmental special needs having such a fun time at Family Fun, Food and Lights. He added many of those folks were able to see old friends from previous Night to Shine events.
“It was neat to see those relationships rekindled,” Goc said. “There were so many smiles. It was so much fun. It turned out to be a really good event.”
Night to Shine held Family Fun, Food and Lights on Friday and Saturday. It primarily consisted of a walk-through light show. There were also food trucks, hayrack rides, a small petting zoo and outdoor games and activities, along with a car show on Saturday.
People with physical or developmental special needs had their own timeslot for the fun on Friday afternoon before the event opened to the public later that same day.
Family Fun, Food and Lights was also preceded by a Thursday fundraiser for Night to Shine by U.S. 30 Speedway.
In total, around $4,600 was raised over the three days, said Night to Shine Committee Chairwoman Amber Stary.
She added around 350 individuals came out to the first day of Family Fun, Food and Lights, adding that attendees enjoyed the light show and the other available activities.
“They loved the hayrack rides, games, cotton candy, petting zoo and the light show,” Stary said, adding the petting zoo was provided by Aaron and Kristin Cattau. “… Everyone loved all the cute animals.”
Night to Shine was founded by the Tim Tebow Foundation seven years ago and is currently in its third year in Columbus. Usually, those aged 14 and older with developmental and/or physical disabilities are given a chance to attend a dance just for them.
But for this year's event, there wasn’t an age restriction for those individuals.
Stary said she was appreciative of the staff at U.S. 30 Speedway as they were able to raise $1,775 that night alone. Additionally, more than $1,000 was raised during the car show.
Goc said he was amazed that so many people donated to Night to Shine.
“It was an amazing outpour of support,” he said.
While the funds are greatly appreciated, Goc said the real focus was for the individuals with special needs to have a memorable experience. They came from communities all over the state, such as Newcastle, York and Lincoln.
The light show was originally going to be a drive-thru experience back in February but, due to a cold snap that hit the area, Night to Shine postponed the date.
The light show was added because the COVID-19 pandemic made the local group have to pivot from having an in-person dance.
“The light show was so neat and I think everyone had a good time,” Stary said. “The Magical Lights of Seward put on an awesome show. You couldn’t help but dance when you walked in through the curtain of lights.”
She also thanked the Columbus community for its support, as well as the Night to Shine committee members “who never give up.”
“We all knew we needed an event for families to get out and do something,” Stary said.
Although the Night to Shine attendees had a fun time, it doesn’t take away from the fact that one of the most difficult challenges facing those with disabilities is finding employment, Goc said.
He added that’s a disappointment because they are some of the most eager, fun and hardworking employees that a business can find.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.