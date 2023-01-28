All paws on deck

There’s a dog up for adoption in Columbus who might be able to start a real-life “League of Super-Pets.”

Recently, 4-and-a-half-year-old bull terrier/golden retriever mix James served as a blood donor for an older canine patient at Columbus Small Animal Hospital. Associate Veterinarian Dr. Taylor Heng said she made the call to Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center seeking a dog who could make a donation for her patient needing a life-saving blood transfusion.

Upon receiving that call, Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick said she knew James would meet the necessary weight and health criteria, adding that he’s easygoing.

“He’s a good-natured boy,” Vetick said. “I knew he’d be the perfect candidate.”

Heng echoed that sentiment. She said James is a timid dog, but friendly.

“When you approach him kindly and quietly, he turns into the most-loving guy. He’s the most loving dog,” she said, noting his tail was wagging often and that he did a great job overall.

James stayed overnight at Columbus Small Animal Hospital, where staff made sure there were no complications after his blood donation and pampered him a bit before he returned to Paws and Claws.

Kyle Jensen, an account manager with the American Red Cross in the area, said he thought James’ blood donation was heartwarming. He said he’s hoping it might inspire more people to give blood, noting how critical it is in the area and throughout the country right now.

Locally, the snowstorm that hit the area last week didn’t do the American Red Cross any favors.

“We had to cancel all the blood drives we had scheduled last Wednesday and Thursday due to the snow,” Jensen said. “So it’s definitely a hard time right now with snow and sickness … The need is so great right now.”

January is National Blood Donor Month. To mark the occasion, the American Red Cross has teamed up with Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning to encourage people to give blood and platelets to help save lives and combat widespread blood drive cancellations. Donations of all blood types, particularly type O blood donors, are needed to meet demand.

“I know how important teamwork is,” Manning said, in a press release announcing the collaboration. “Now, our communities need to work together to have lifesaving blood ready to go when every second counts. I’m excited to partner with the American Red Cross to encourage you to give blood.

“Imagine you had a friend or family member who needed help. You would want to step in and help any way you could. Giving blood is one way to do that for others that can have such a large and lasting impact.”

To that end, the American Red Cross and National Football League are giving everyone who donates by Jan. 31 the chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIII in Arizona.

The winner and guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, with access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

As for James, he’s being praised as a hero at Paws and Claws and Columbus Small Animal Hospital. Vetick said James has been neutered, is fully vaccinated and is microchipped. His adoption fee is $200. Although he’s been at Paws and Claws since September, James is in good spirits and is just waiting to find his forever home.

“Nobody deserves it better than James,” Vetick said. “He’s a hero. It’s an honor to save another dog’s life.”

To learn more about James, call Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683.