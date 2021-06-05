All roads lead home: Raitt's big city adventures bring her back to Columbus

Raitt had initially thought she would go work for her dad at one of his insurance offices in Sioux City, Iowa, but decided to go down her own path again. She dove right in, buying a house and getting a puppy around the same time.

“When it rains, it pours,” Raitt said, with a laugh, about doing all three at once. “I always tell myself to be brave enough to be bad at something new. I’m always challenging myself to be uncomfortable.”

Her efforts paid off as Raitt earned a promotion in March 2021 to become Ameritas’ senior sales and marketing specialist. But then, this last spring while on a beach in San Diego, she got an out-of-the-blue Facebook message from Columbus Public Schools Foundation and Marketing Director Nicole Anderson. Her former coach was reaching out on behalf of kwElite Broker/Owner Renee Muller about a job opportunity at Parkway Plaza.

“Any time that we can get an alum from any of our three schools back to Columbus is always a good thing,” said Anderson, who coached Raitt in volleyball when she was in high school. “Shannon is outgoing, personable, she’s a hard worker and always does everything to completion … I knew she had the skills.”