All together now: Columbus High School Vocal Music Department preps for busy spring schedule

A sense of closeness, according to Columbus High School Sophomore Duncan Roseno, is the best part of being in the school's acapella group.

"I like the sense of togetherness we have. We always act as a group," Roseno said.

That group will come together and not only perform but serve at the Columbus High School's Vocal Music Department's Valentine's Day Dinner on Feb. 10 alongside the school's New World Singers. The dinner, a fundraiser for the department, will help fund their various trips and competitions.

"When you buy a ticket, that is directly supporting all three groups. It's basically a big enjoyable fundraiser where you get dinner and live music. All those ticket proceeds go directly to our programs," Senior Jenna Taylor said.

Vocal Music Director Jacob Ritter, who was in a quartet in high school himself, said the idea came when the vocal music booster club was brainstorming new ways to help raise funds for the program and realized the singers themselves could be a draw.

"One of the things that came up was we have these really gifted students, talented students," Ritter said. "Why can't we use their ability to help us in our fundraising efforts instead of selling gift cards?"

The funds raised, Ritter said, will go toward funding the groups' various trips and competitions, which go into March. The next competition, he added, is the acapella championship on March 10.

This kind of musical performance, Ritter said, can give students musical principles and a hobby that lasts for years after high school, not to mention the connections made in these group singing activities.

"Acapella singing is not only something that prepares you to sing in a church choir or community choir," Ritter said. "It's also an opportunity to realize that you can start your own quartet, quintet or octet, start learning music and put yourself out there and people love it, being able to hear it and experience it."

Taylor said that some of the friendships she's made through acapella have carried over even after they graduated.

"[My favorite part is] definitely the relationships that form. The friendships that you make, they just last a lifetime. I have so many friends who have graduated that I still talk to," Taylor said.

Roseno added that while this is his first year with the group, he's grown fond of the close nature they have and how members work together on everything.

"Whenever one of us needs help, someone will help. If someone's feeling down we'll help them back up and the fun that we have is a really big perk," Roseno said.

Ritter said he enjoys teaching singing and in particular acapella because those connections he made in high school were important to him and he wants to instill that in his students.

"These folks, what they're doing is rare in Nebraska, but I want it to be less rare, I want people to see what they're doing, how entertaining and fun we can be, how high a level of musicianship we can achieve and hopefully inspire others to do the same," Ritter said.

The Valentine's Day Dinner will be held at Immanuel Family Life Center, 1470 23rd Ave. on Feb. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Those interested can reserve a seat for $30 at bit.ly/3XEunOc.