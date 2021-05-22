ALLO expands to Columbus

Columbus will have an additional fiber service starting this fall with ALLO Communications expected to expand to the area.

ALLO, a Nelnet Company, will provide local businesses, residents and governmental entities with internet, TV and phone solutions over an all-fiber network.

“We are excited to have ALLO come to Columbus and give our citizens another option for fiber access,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said.

Construction is beginning this month, with the hiring of the ALLO team having already started in Columbus.

“At ALLO, we develop gigabit societies with world-class solutions. When the project is complete, everyone in Columbus can have fiber services at a competitive price. Columbus has requested that ALLO provide services for their community and ALLO is excited to meet their needs,” ALLO President Brad Moline said. “To be competitive regionally and nationally for business and quality of life, all communities need exceptional and dependable broadband.”

Moline further expressed his enthusiasm for constructing their all-fiber network in Columbus.