Allo expects to start services at end of year

ALLO Communications is hoping to have broadband services ready for some Columbus residents close to the end of this year.
"Contractors are working to build the fiber network so that we can start customer installations in December," ALLO Director of Marketing & Social Media Tanna Hanna said in a Friday email to the Telegram.
ALLO hopes to offer coverage to all of Columbus once everything is said and done. In the meantime, a map at allofiber.com/columbus shows the area ALLO is currently working on, which covers the northeastern half of Columbus.
Crews are already working around Columbus to install fiber-optic cables that will add ALLO to the mix of broadband providers in town. But, installing underground fiber-optic cables to serve half the city is no small task.
At one time, ALLO may have multiple teams working in several parts of Columbus to install the underground cables. But, Loup Power District Vice President of Engineering Korey Hobza said Loup -- which already has underground infrastructure in the same areas -- must locate where those cables can go.
Hobza said Loup is currently flooded with locate requests. Loup Vice President of Operations Dan Hellbusch, who oversees the employees that do the locating, agreed.
And then there are ALLO's pole attachments.
"Any power company has poles and utilities. All the other utilities are welcome to be on there," Hellbusch said.
However, Hobza said groups like ALLO have to pay an annual pole attachment fee to do so.
"And there are rules," Hobza said. "They have to be so far above current power lines, they have to stay out of our space. And there are other (attachments) on the line, so (ALLO) has to stay so many feet below a telephone line or a cable company...but they still have to maintain a (certain) height off the street."
Loup is responsible for approving ALLO's requests to attach equipment to the power district's existing utility poles. Hobza, one of the people working on the requests, said Loup and ALLO are working together to get things done, but that all of it takes time.
Things are further complicated by the fact that Loup doesn't own all of the utility poles in town -- and, Hobza said, Loup can't approve attachments to poles it doesn't own.
But, if things go according to ALLO's plan, it will be the first fiber-optic broadband provider to offer coverage across the entire city.
Of course, fiber is only one of several fixed broadband technologies. Others include cable, wireless and satellite.
Data from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) indicates that, as of June 2020, nearly all of Columbus was covered by at least five fixed broadband providers who offered upload speeds of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) or more. Of those five providers, three were fixed wireless, two were satellite and one was cable.
ALLO will be joining two other providers included in the June 2020 FCC data -- Frontier Communications with a 115 Mbps download speed and Stealth Broadband with a 50 Mbps download speed -- already offering fiber service in limited areas of Columbus.
Hanna said Columbus residents will be able to choose between upload and download speeds of 50 Mbps, 500 Mbps and 1 gigabit per second (Gbps).
Hanna added that businesses will have a choice of upload and download speeds of 55 Mbps, 100 Mbps and up to 10 Gbps.
