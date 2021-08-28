Allo expects to start services at end of year

Broadband speeds

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), 'broadband' usually refers to high-speed internet access -- in other words, not dial-up -- that uses digital subscriber line (DSL), cable modem, fiber, wireless, satellite or broadband over power lines (BPL) technology.

The FCC's Broadband Speed Guide suggests that download speeds between 5 and 25 megabits per second (Mbps) are needed for one person using broadband for school or telecommuting. The FCC's Household Broadband Guide indicates that faster download speeds may be necessary for households with three or more simultaneous users/devices using the internet for more than one "high-demand application."

High-demand applications include streaming HD video, multiparty video conferencing, online gaming and telecommuting. On the other hand, basic functions refer to internet use for email, browsing, basic video, phone calls and Internet radio.